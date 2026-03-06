No more NASCAR Cup races on Fox for more than a month and a half

As a part of NASCAR's current media rights agreement, which went info effect ahead of the 2025 season, Fox's season-opening portion of the Cup Series broadcast schedule was reduced by four races from 18 to 14 (16 points races to 12) to make way for TNT Sports, which had been a broadcast partner before the previous agreement went into effect in 2015, and newcomer Amazon Prime Video.

Unlike the previous agreement, which included only Fox and NBC, the majority of Fox's races aren't actually on Fox; eight of the 14 are on Fox Sports 1.

However, the 2026 season opened up with four consecutive races on Fox, including the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and the two most recent races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (officially EchoPark Speedway) and Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

No NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox for seven weeks

So of the 10 races remaining on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule, eight of them are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. And Fox isn't scheduled to show another race for seven weeks.

The next five races, starting with this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. This stretch is also set to include the races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has off for Easter between the two races at Martinsville and Bristol, meaning there are 49 total days between the races on Fox at COTA this past Sunday and then at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19.

The season's only other race on Fox is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26. After that, Fox Sports 1 is set to wrap up Fox's portion of the calendar with the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, and then with the relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are then set to be responsible for five races each, prior to NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule, which was reduced from 20 races to 14 before the 2025 season. Similar to Fox, the majority of those races, 10 of 14 to be exact, are actually set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than NBC.

The Fox broadcast booth consists of lead announcer Mike Joy and analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick. The broadcast booths for both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports consist of lead announcer Adam Alexander and analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte. The NBC broadcast booth consists of lead announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the desert!