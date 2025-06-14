NASCAR Cup race at Mexico not being shown live on Fox

The 2025 NASCAR season is the first year of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal that the sport signed last year, and for the Cup Series, that resulted in the introduction of two new broadcast partners, which have joined existing partners Fox and NBC on the broadcast schedule.

Fox still opened up the season, but with 14 races (12 points races) as opposed to the usual 18 (16). Its races were split up between Fox and Fox Sports 1, with the former responsible for five and the latter responsible for the other nine.

Likewise, NBC is still set to wrap up the season, but with 14 races as opposed to the usual 20. Similarly, the majority of those races, 10 to be exact, are actually set to be shown on USA Network, while only four are actually set to be shown on NBC.

USA Network replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule back in 2022, as NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.

Combined, Fox and NBC lost 10 races in 2025 to make room for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are responsible for five races each, and the Cup Series is currently in the midst of Prime's first-ever five-race portion of the broadcast calendar.

The trio of lead announcer Adam Alexander and color commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte made their Prime debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 three weekends ago, and the recent races at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway were also shown live on Prime.

This Sunday's race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is the first ever Cup Series race scheduled to take place in Mexico, is set to be Prime's penultimate race on the 2025 calendar, with the finale set for next Sunday, June 22 at Pocono Raceway.

Michigan hosted the first seeding race for the upcoming five-race in-season tournament, and both Mexico and Pocono are set to host the remaining two. The entire tournament is then set to be shown live on TNT Sports, beginning with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28 and concluding with the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

The TNT Sports broadcast booth is also set to consist of Alexander, Earnhardt, and Letarte, and additional races of the tournament, which still do count toward each driver's regular season point total, are scheduled to take place at the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, and Dover Motor Speedway.

NBC's coverage is set to kick off with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3, though that race is technically set to be shown live on USA Network. NBC's first actual race of the year is scheduled to be the season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

The first seven races of the four-round, 10-race playoffs are set to be shown live on USA Network, and the final three races of the season are set to be shown live on NBC. The season is scheduled to conclude with the sixth straight title decider at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 2.

To catch Sunday afternoon's Viva Mexico 250, be sure to tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET for live coverage from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.