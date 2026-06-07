NASCAR Cup race at Michigan not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Under the previous NASCAR media rights agreement, which was in effect from 2015 to 2024, this Sudnay's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway would have been a part of Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 17th race (15 points race) on the schedule. But Fox's slate was reduced from 18 races (16) to 14 (12), to make way for new additions Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. Prime and TNT were each given five races between Fox's portion and NBC's portion, with NBC also dropping from 20 races to 14.

Prime Video's coverage began two weekends ago with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it continued at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend.

Michigan NASCAR Cup race not being shown live on Fox

Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval is the third of five races on Prime Video's portion of the broadcast schedule, which is also set to include the upcoming races at Pocono Raceway and the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

The Prime broadcast booth once again consists of Adam Alexander as the lead announcer and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte as color commentators. That same trio is set to be in the broadcast booth during TNT Sports' five-race portion of the schedule as well, starting with the late June race at Sonoma Raceway.

NBC's 14-race slate is scheduled to begin in August at Iowa Speedway. Similar to how eight of Fox's 14 races were shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than main Fox, 10 of NBC's 14 races are set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than NBC itself.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 7. Don't miss any of the action from the 2026 season's 15th points race!