NASCAR Cup race at Nashville not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Under the old NASCAR media rights agreement, the first 18 races (16 points races) on the Cup Series schedule were shown live on either Fox or Fox Sports 1.

However, Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule was dropped to 14 races (12 points races) under the agreement that went into effect a year ago, so Fox's stint this season ended after the mid-May exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

This agreement, a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal, added Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports to the fold for five races each. NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar was also reduced from 20 races to 14 to make room for the two new additions.

Nashville NASCAR race not being shown on Fox

With Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway being the season's 14th points race, it is set to be shown live on Prime Video for the second year in a row.

Prime Video's coverage of the 2026 season kicked off a week ago with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is also set to include the June races at Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and the new Coronado Street Course, officially known as Qualcomm Circuit, on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

TNT Sports is set to begin its five-race slate at Sonoma Raceway in late June, and the broadcast booths for both Prime and TNT consist of the same three individuals: Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte.

NBC's portion is set to begin in August at Iowa Speedway. Much like the majority of Fox's races were shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox itself, the majority of NBC's races, 10 of 14 to be exact, are set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than NBC itself.

Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. Don't miss the first race on the second half of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule!