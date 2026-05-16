No more NASCAR Cup Series points races on Fox or Fox Sports 1 in 2026

Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was the 2026 season's 13th overall race and 12th points race, as the Cook Out Clash exhibition race got things started back in early February at Bowman Gray Stadium.

It was also the penultimate race of Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule. Fox used to be responsible for the season's first 18 races (16 points races), but that number was reduced to 14 as a part of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal that went into effect before the 2025 season, when Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports joined Fox and NBC as media partners.

Although Fox's portion is set to continue this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway with another race on Fox Sports 1, there are no more points races on the schedule until Prime Video is set to take over with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24.

No more NASCAR Cup Series points races on Fox, FS1 in 2026

Ever since Dover was added to the schedule in 1969, it has hosted at least one points race each year. But that will not be the case in 2026.

North Wilkesboro Speedway, which returned to the Cup Series calendar in 2023 for the first time since 1996 as the host of the exhibition All-Star Race, has been given its first points race in three decades this season, and that date is set for July, which is when the "Monster Mile" held its points race a year ago.

Dover used to host two races per season, but it lost its second race date after 2020. It hasn't hosted two race weekends in a single year since 2019, as the 2020 races were contested as a part of a doubleheader weekend. The first race was postponed from the spring as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions.

The All-Star Race is set to be the eighth race of the year shown live on Fox Sports 1, rather than Fox. Fox's final race of the season took place at Talladega Superspeedway in late May. FS1 has shown seven of the nine most recent races.

Prime Video and TNT are each set to be responsible for five races, before NBC is set to take over to conclude the season with 14 (four on NBC itself, 10 on USA Network).

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17 for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the "Monster Mile!"