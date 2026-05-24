New NASCAR announcers set amid mid-season broadcast shakeup

Year number two of Amazon Prime Video's live NASCAR Cup Series coverage is set to get underway with the first of five races on their 2026 portion of the broadcast schedule this Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For the second consecutive season, the 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is set to mark the switch from Fox's portion of the schedule to Prime Video's.

The crown jewel race had previously been a regular race for Fox, but Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule was cut from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) to make way for Prime Video and TNT Sports, which were each allotted five races between Fox's season-opening portion and NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast calendar. NBC dropped from 20 races to 14.

These changes went into effect before the 2025 season, after NASCAR and its media partners agreed to a new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal.

Who are the Amazon Prime Video NASCAR announcers?

Just as the case was a year ago, the broadcast booth for the five races on Prime Video is set to consist of lead announcer Adam Alexander, alongside commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

Alexander had previously been with Fox Sports, up until the 2024 season concluded, before joining Prime Video. He also joined the CW Network to call O'Reilly Auto Parts Series races, when the series moved exclusive to the CW in 2025.

Earnhardt took a year off from announcing in 2024, after spending the first six years post-Cup Series retirement in the NBC Sports booth. He joined Prime Video in 2025, and Letarte, his crew chief for four years at Hendrick Motorsports and his colleague for six years at NBC, expanded his own role by joining Prime.

Letarte continues to call races in the NBC Sports booth, alongside fellow analyst Jeff Burton and lead announcer Leigh Diffey.

Interestingly, the TNT Sports broadcast booth also consisted of Alexander, Earnhardt, and Letarte a year ago, and that is expected to remain the case once again in 2026.

Prime Video's portion of the schedule is set to include, in addition to the Coca-Cola 600, the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

TNT's is set to include the races at Sonoma Raceway, Chicagoland Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBC is set to take over with the race at Iowa Speedway in early August.

Prime Video's live coverage of Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and don't miss any of the action from Charlotte Motor Speedway!