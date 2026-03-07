NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix not being shown live on Fox

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season got started with three consecutive races on Fox, four if you include the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule, which was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) ahead of the 2025 season as a result of the arrival of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports in NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, is set to run through mid-May's relocated All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

However, just two of the 10 races remaining on Fox's portion of the schedule are actually set to be shown live on Fox, as starting a year ago, the majority of those races are now on Fox Sports 1.

Phoenix NASCAR Cup race not being shown live on Fox

The first of Fox Sports 1's races this season is set to be this Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix. The next four races after this one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway, are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as well.

With NASCAR returning to the tradition of having off for Easter Sunday in 2025 and keeping that tradition alive in 2026, there is an off week between the races at Martinsville and Bristol. So the series' next race on Fox is not scheduled to take place for another six weeks.

Fox's final two races of the 2026 season are scheduled to take place on back-to-back weekends in April at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Fox Sports 1 is then set to be responsible for the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, plus the All-Star Race at Dover, before Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to take over for its second annual five-race stretch.

TNT Sports is set to be responsible for the five races of the second annual In-Season Challenge after that, and NBC is set to take over for the season's remaining 14 events. Of those 14 races, just four are set to be shown live on NBC, which the other 10 set for USA Network.

Broadcast booth information for all of NASCAR's media partners can be found here.

