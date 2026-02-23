Noah Gragson knows 'consistency is key', and not just for the NASCAR playoffs

Straight Talk Wireless, an Official Wireless Partner of NASCAR, is gearing up to serve as the title sponsor for the Cup Series' upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway, which is the fourth race on the 36-race 2026 schedule.

The brand is also gearing up to serve as the primary sponsor of Noah Gragson's No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford in this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, and Gragson could not be more pumped.

"Last year at Phoenix, we were out at the race and filmed a fun video with Straight Talk Wireless with myself and a couple other drivers," Gragson told FanSided's Beyond the Flag. "It was pretty fun, where we were saying 'what’s up!', and the video was a huge hit on social media.

"With Straight Talk Wireless being the title sponsor of the spring race, March 8, this year at Phoenix, the Straight Talk Wireless 500, we figured, man, wouldn’t it be cool to have a Straight Talk car in the Straight Talk Wireless 500? And so we got the car all designed up, and you’re definitely not going to be able to miss it."

Here's a look at the Straight Talk Wireless No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford that Noah Gragson is set to drive in the upcoming Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, March 8). pic.twitter.com/Ks02a3NxrG — Beyond the Flag (@Beyond_The_Flag) February 20, 2026

"The suit, we haven’t announced the suit yet, but the car, it looks a little bit like the suit, so it looks super sick," Gragson continued. "I like bright colors personally, and the neon colors along with the black and gray checkered pattern looks super cool. So you’re not going to be able to miss that car on the race track, and it’s just going to be a fun weekend overall."

Gragson spoke about the fun activations they have planned throughout the race weekend.

"They’re doing so much out there in the fan zone, and also on social media too with their sweepstakes, it’s super cool," he said. "They’re doing the Win to Wave sweepstakes, which is awesome, and you can comment on their social medias to win. Waving the green flag at the race is one of the prizes, which is super sick."

Gragson issued a tongue-in-cheek – yet also a pretty important – warning to whoever ends up winning that prize.

"I know they say in every driver’s meeting, the people who are waving the green flag, the number one rule is don’t drop it," he stated. "That would suck for us drivers!"

No pressure to the winner, of course.

"Whoever is the lucky fan that’s going to be able to wave the green flag for the Straight Talk Wireless 500 is going to be in for a real treat," he added. "It’s awesome what they’re doing, and going out to Phoenix and having all of us drivers, you’re literally on the flag stand looking down while all of us 40 drivers buzz right underneath you while you’re throwing the green flag. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and yeah, there will be one lucky winner."

We are just two races into the new season, and Gragson finds himself above the way-too-early playoff cut line following the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and this past Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Consistency is key with Straight Talk Wireless

One of the main talking points heading into the 2026 season has been about consistency, and the fact that NASCAR's new postseason format, which eliminated the concept of "win and in" and the knockout playoff rounds, rewards being consistent, rather than winning a race or two at the right time like the previous format did.

But it's not just on-track consistency that Gragson is looking at ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 500. It's Straight Talk Wireless' consistency, and it's a consistency that drivers and fans alike have been able to take advantage of for years – and still can today.

"They say consistency is key, and they’ve been consistent for over 17 years now, back to 2009," Gragson said about Straight Talk Wireless' unchanged plan pricing. "They’ve been at $45 for the Silver Unlimited plan, which is sweet. Everything with inflation goes up and Straight Talk Wireless stays pretty consistent. You can’t beat that."

In addition to NASCAR throwing it back to the old "Chase" playoff format that was used from 2004 to 2013, Gragson feels that Straight Talk Wireless' approach is one that also has a certain nostalgic vibe to it.

And Straight Talk Wireless is leaning into that nostalgia with more than just their phone plans.

"It’s going to be nostalgic," Gragson said of the brand's Phoenix activation plans. "There’ll be the fan zone with the Nintendo Wii, some photo op stuff, it’s going to be really cool to be able to go out there as well as a driver and hit up that activation. I’ve always loved going out to the fan zone as a kid, checking out all the merchandise haulers and all the activations.

"You can best bet that I’ll be out there the Phoenix weekend. But it’ll be cool. $45 for their Silver Unlimited plan, they don’t change. I mean, it’s still the consistent Straight Talk Wireless. They’re the best in the business."

Yet even with Straight Talk Wireless, it's not just about having fun at the race track. It's about giving back to the community, and that's something that the 27-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native finds value in on a personal level.

"They’re giving back $10,000 to NASCAR Charities and the Boys and Girls Club in the Valley," he explained. "Doing a lot of charitable work with different organizations like that. It’s a lot of fun. You know, I’ve been out to the Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix a couple times and worked with those kids, and just to see the smiles on people’s faces when you get to do opportunities like that is a lot of fun.

"It’s great to see what Straight Talk Wireless is giving back to the community. It’s really special to be able to invest not only our time but donations of money back to the community. It definitely makes a positive impact."

Gragson embracing consistency, on and off the race track

Gragson is in his second season with Front Row Motorsports, marking the first time that he's been with the same team at the Cup level from one year to the next. He was a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing in 2022, when he still ran full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series (now O'Reilly Auto Parts Series), before landing a ride with Legacy Motor Club in 2023.

After his 2023 season was cut short due to a suspension, he was picked up by Stewart-Haas Racing for 2024. Unfortunately, that was Stewart-Haas Racing's final season at the Cup level, leaving Gragson looking for the ride he would ultimately land with Front Row Motorsports.

"I think we look at, you know, we talked about consistency and how Straight Talk’s $45 Silver Unlimited plan is key; it’s key to be consistent," Gragson said of his own journey. "It’s nice to be at the same team for two years in a row."

Although he's optimistic about what the year ahead might bring, he admits that he hasn't had an easy time of it at NASCAR's top level so far.

"It’s kind of been a rocky shake for myself in the Cup Series," he admitted. "I haven’t had the same team for multiple years up until this year. So just being with the same team, the same group of guys, it’s key to know that you’re not having to restart each and every year. You got the same group, and they know me just as much as I know them, and we’re not having to relearn each other or new people this year. I think that’s been good.

"We’re off to a decent start with 11th place at the Daytona 500. We had a little bit of bad luck there getting in a wreck early, but to rebound back and finish in the top 15 was good and getting some points to start the season out is the most important thing. I think the main word for this year is consistency and just finishing races, trying to be up front, run up front, is the goal. We’ve crossed a couple off the list. We’ve got a long season ahead of us, and you know I’m excited for that."

Gragson also finished 14th at Atlanta.

While he is with the same team, he does have to learn a new crew chief. After working with Drew Blickensderfer in 2024 and 2025, he has been paired with Grant Hutchens atop the No. 4 team's pit box for 2026.

"He’s been great to work with so far," Gragson said. "I guess that’s kind of the biggest change for me going into this year, working with Grant. He was over at Team Penske for the last handful of years, and to have him come on board here, he’s been a great addition into our team. We’re building a culture here. We’re building a race team that wants to dominate on the weekends, and we’re putting those pieces together right now."

A year ago, Gragson only finished 34th of 36 full-time drivers in the point standings, but he's confident that the box scores don't tell the full story. At the same time, he's aware that improvement is necessary across the board, and that is especially true in 2026, with consistency meaning more than it's meant at any point since 2013.

"We had a lot of speed last year, and if you really paid attention to it, we ran up in the top 10 multiple times and had some good runs," he recalled. "It’s just, we were in the wrong place at the right time and would get collected in other people’s wrecks. So that was definitely a bummer.

"But I’m looking forward to just the opportunity at hand. Going to each race, looking forward to the new challenges and adversity that we’re going to fight, and just trying to make the most of each weekend. Finishing these races, I think, is the most important goal. In order to finish first, you must first finish. And that’s the main thing. We were plagued with bad luck last year, and this year I hope we got that all out of the way and we can have some strong runs."

Gragson previews Phoenix, hopes to deliver for Straight Talk

Gragson is a former Phoenix winner, albeit in the O'Reilly Series, and although he hasn't finished in the top 10 in five starts at the track at the Cup level, he has had moderate success, twice placing 12th, including once after qualifying seventh and collecting a few stage points.

He believes that the confidence and experience he gained through his success there at the lower levels can still be beneficial, even if only to a minor extent.

"A little bit; the track’s the same obviously, but the cars, they handle a little bit differently," he explained. "Just the mechanics of the car are quite a bit different from the O’Reilly Series now in the Cup Series. The vehicles are quite a bit different. But you know, the track’s the same."

"I like to kind of run around the bottom of the corners; it’s pretty versatile. You can run the bottom, the middle, the top in the corners. In the O’Reilly car, I ran the top in one and two. Now I kind of run below the yellow line for the most part. So that’s a little different, but the overall way to make passes and stuff is still the same."

"The direction that the balance of the car goes, whether the back loses grip or the front tires lose more grip, that’s kind of all the same. So yeah, we’ve had decent speed there in years past. I’ve had some decent qualifying times there. Just need to put the whole race together this year."

He is hoping to carry momentum into the Straight Talk Wireless 500 to deliver Straight Talk Wireless a great result following the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, and after starting the year above the playoff cut line with solid performance at both Daytona and Atlanta, he knows what that momentum feels like.

"It’s big," he said. "I mean, I think we got like 27 points from Daytona weekend, and I probably got 27 points between the first four races combined last year. We just got in wrecks and had bad runs and stuff. We didn’t gain very many points."

Two races into the year, Gragson already has 50 points, placing him in a 12th place tie in the point standings.

And it's not just about momentum itself; it's about the importance of qualifying, and the fact that every race weekend's qualifying order is based on just two things: the point standings are weighted at 30%, and most recent finish is weighted at 70%.

"It’s important that we’re up there in points because those things taken together, the later you can go out in qualifying, the more of an advantage you have," he emphasized. "The track gets a little faster. You can see what the other drivers are doing based off their data.

"When you go out early, you’re cleaning off all the marbles and stuff after practice from the prior series or whatever was out there, and the track’s not as fast. So when you go out there early, it kind of sucks. But going out later, the better you are on points and the better you finish the week before, the later you go out. So it’s quite the game."

And speaking of clearing off marbles, Gragson wasn't initially aware that the Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to cap off a crossover weekend between NASCAR and IndyCar.

That got him even more pumped.

"It’ll be a packed-out weekend, which is going to be super sick!" he exclaimed. "I’ve never seen the IndyCars go around there. I’ve seen them at Indianapolis on the road course, but I don’t know if we’ve been in kind of a doubleheader weekend with IndyCar very much."

Of course, it also got him thinking about tire wear, factoring in the degradation of IndyCar's Firestone rubber and NASCAR's Goodyear rubber, and how that could spice up the weekend.

"That’ll be interesting, to see how their tire lays rubber onto the race track, and then how us in NASCAR in the Straight Talk Wireless 500, how the rubber gets pulled off from their tires and laid down for our tires. So we’ll see. It’ll be cool though to see those cars fly around the race track. I’m sure the IndyCar guys will be excited to watch our race as well."

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from the desert that weekend!