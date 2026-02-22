Beyond the Flag
Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The Autotrader 400 is only the second race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but every point matters.
ByAsher Fair|
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway this past Sunday with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and thanks to an offseason rule change, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the points leader following his "Great American Race" victory.

Prior to this year, his win would have only been worth 40 points, rather than 55, and he'd be tied for second in the standings heading into this weekend's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, because of how much value is placed on stage results.

Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.

Rank

Name

Points

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

58

2

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

46

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

43

4

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

41

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

39

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

39

7

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

39

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

37

9

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

36

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36

A full 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after qualifying was canceled and the metric, which is broken down in more detail here, set the order.

Follow along with our standings updates from Atlanta as the Autotrader 400 progresses.

NOTE: Only the top 10 are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 63 (0)

2 - Chase Elliott - 49 (-14)

2 - Joey Logano - 49 (-14)

4 - Bubba Wallace - 46 (-17)

5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-22)

6 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-24)

6 - Brad Keselowski - 39 (-24)

6 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-24)

9 - Kyle Larson - 37 (-26)

9 - Ryan Blaney - 37 (-26)

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 70 (0)

2 - Bubba Wallace - 56 (-14)

3 - Chase Elliott - 55 (-15)

4 - Joey Logano - 49 (-21)

5 - William Byron - 41 (-29)

5 - Carson Hocevar - 41 (-29)

5 - Brad Keselowski - 41 (-29)

5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-29)

9 - Ryan Blaney - 40 (-30)

10 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-31)

10 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-31)

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full standings after Autotrader 400

Rank

Name

Points

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

125

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

85

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

81

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

74

5

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

71

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

68

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

67

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

67

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

61

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

61

11

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

51

12

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

50

13

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

50

14

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

49

15

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

45

16

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

45

17

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

44

18

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

43

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

43

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

43

21

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

42

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

40

23

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

39

24

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36

25

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

26

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

34

27

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

28

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30

29

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

29

30

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

31

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

32

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18

33

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

34

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17

35

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16

36

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14

37

Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

9

38

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Full race results can be found here.

After two superspeedway races to open up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to head to Circuit of the Americas for the season's first road course race. Live coverage of the DuraMAX Grand Prix is set to be provided by Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!

