Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway this past Sunday with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and thanks to an offseason rule change, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the points leader following his "Great American Race" victory.
Prior to this year, his win would have only been worth 40 points, rather than 55, and he'd be tied for second in the standings heading into this weekend's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, because of how much value is placed on stage results.
Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.
Rank
Name
Points
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
58
2
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
46
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
43
4
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
41
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
39
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
39
7
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
39
8
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
37
9
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
36
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36
A full 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after qualifying was canceled and the metric, which is broken down in more detail here, set the order.
Follow along with our standings updates from Atlanta as the Autotrader 400 progresses.
NOTE: Only the top 10 are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 63 (0)
2 - Chase Elliott - 49 (-14)
2 - Joey Logano - 49 (-14)
4 - Bubba Wallace - 46 (-17)
5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-22)
6 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-24)
6 - Brad Keselowski - 39 (-24)
6 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-24)
9 - Kyle Larson - 37 (-26)
9 - Ryan Blaney - 37 (-26)
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 70 (0)
2 - Bubba Wallace - 56 (-14)
3 - Chase Elliott - 55 (-15)
4 - Joey Logano - 49 (-21)
5 - William Byron - 41 (-29)
5 - Carson Hocevar - 41 (-29)
5 - Brad Keselowski - 41 (-29)
5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-29)
9 - Ryan Blaney - 40 (-30)
10 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-31)
10 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-31)
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full standings after Autotrader 400
Rank
Name
Points
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
125
2
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
85
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
81
4
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
74
5
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
71
6
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
68
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
67
8
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
67
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
61
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
61
11
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
51
12
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50
13
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
50
14
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
49
15
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
45
16
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
45
17
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
44
18
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
43
19
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43
20
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
43
21
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
42
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
40
23
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
39
24
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
26
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
34
27
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
28
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
30
29
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
29
30
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
31
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25
32
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18
33
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17
34
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
35
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16
36
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14
37
Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
9
38
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Full race results can be found here.
After two superspeedway races to open up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to head to Circuit of the Americas for the season's first road course race. Live coverage of the DuraMAX Grand Prix is set to be provided by Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!