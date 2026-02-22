Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway this past Sunday with the 68th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and thanks to an offseason rule change, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the points leader following his "Great American Race" victory.

Prior to this year, his win would have only been worth 40 points, rather than 55, and he'd be tied for second in the standings heading into this weekend's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, because of how much value is placed on stage results.

Here are the top 10 in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval.

Rank Name Points 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 58 2 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 46 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 43 4 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 39 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 39 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 39 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 37 9 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 36 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36

A full 38-car starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after qualifying was canceled and the metric, which is broken down in more detail here, set the order.

Follow along with our standings updates from Atlanta as the Autotrader 400 progresses.

NOTE: Only the top 10 are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 63 (0)



2 - Chase Elliott - 49 (-14)



2 - Joey Logano - 49 (-14)



4 - Bubba Wallace - 46 (-17)



5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-22)



6 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-24)



6 - Brad Keselowski - 39 (-24)



6 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-24)



9 - Kyle Larson - 37 (-26)



9 - Ryan Blaney - 37 (-26)

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 70 (0)



2 - Bubba Wallace - 56 (-14)



3 - Chase Elliott - 55 (-15)



4 - Joey Logano - 49 (-21)



5 - William Byron - 41 (-29)



5 - Carson Hocevar - 41 (-29)



5 - Brad Keselowski - 41 (-29)



5 - Zane Smith - 41 (-29)



9 - Ryan Blaney - 40 (-30)



10 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 39 (-31)



10 - Chris Buescher - 39 (-31)

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full standings after Autotrader 400

Rank Name Points 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 125 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 85 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 81 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 74 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 71 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 68 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 67 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 67 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 61 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 61 11 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 51 12 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 50 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 50 14 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 49 15 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 45 16 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 45 17 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 44 18 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 43 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 43 21 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 42 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 40 23 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 39 24 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 25 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 26 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 34 27 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 28 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 30 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 29 30 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 31 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 32 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 33 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 34 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 35 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 36 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 37 Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 9 38 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 3

Full race results can be found here.

After two superspeedway races to open up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to head to Circuit of the Americas for the season's first road course race. Live coverage of the DuraMAX Grand Prix is set to be provided by Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action!