NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, full Pennzoil 400 race results

For the first time during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to compete on a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The series did race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) three weekends ago, but that track's reconfiguration after the 2021 season effectively turned it into a mini-superspeedway.

On the other hand, the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada remains a "cookie cutter" intermediate track. Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin won the two races at the venue a year ago.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and teammate Denny Hamlin joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Pennzoil 400 race updates from Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Pennzoil 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



10 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Pennzoil 400 Stage 2 results

1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Full Pennzoil 400 results

Full point standings following the Pennzoil 400 can be found here.

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's sixth race, the Goodyear 400. Live coverage is set to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!