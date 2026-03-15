Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

It took until the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth race, but somebody other than 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick finally won on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, when Team Penske's Ryan Blaney found victory lane.

Blaney also won at Phoenix to finish off the 2025 season, so you have to go back to the October race at Martinsville Speedway to find the most recent winner not named Reddick, other than Blaney at Phoenix.

Unsurprisingly, Reddick still has a massive points lead, thanks to his victories at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) to open up the 2026 season, making him the first driver in the 78-year history of the Cup Series to open up a season with three wins in a row.

The 2025 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were won by Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, but neither one of them is in the top 10 in the point standings through four races. Will somebody else find victory lane following Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval to cut into Reddick's gap?

Here is how the top 10 stack up in points heading into the Pennzoil 400.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Las Vegas

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 225 0 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 165 -60 3 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 153 -72 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 128 -97 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 116 -109 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 113 -112 7 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 113 -112 8 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 111 -114 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 111 -114 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 109 -116

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Las Vegas as the Pennzoil 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 226 (0)



2 - Ryan Blaney - 167 (-59)



3 - Bubba Wallace - 159 (-67)



4 - Chase Elliott - 131 (-95)



5 - Christopher Bell - 123 (-103)



6 - Kyle Larson - 118 (-108)



7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 116 (-110)



8 - Denny Hamlin - 115 (-111)



9 - William Byron - 113 (-113)



9 - Joey Logano - 113 (-113)

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 231 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 167 (-64)

3 - Bubba Wallace - 166 (-65)

4 - Chase Elliott - 133 (-98)

5 - Christopher Bell - 131 (-100)

6 - Kyle Larson - 127 (-104)

7 - William Byron - 123 (-108)

8 - Denny Hamlin - 121 (-110)

9 - Shane van Gisbergen - 116 (-115)

10 - Chris Buescher - 115 (-116)

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Full standings after Pennzoil 400

Full race results can be found here.

The sixth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Goodyear 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sporst 1 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the track "Too Tough To Tame"!