Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Phoenix Raceway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth race, the Straight Talk Wireless 500.
ByAsher Fair|
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the first time in the 78-year history of the NASCAR Cup Series, there has been just one race winner through a season's first three events in 2026.

As a result, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has already opened up a massive lead atop the point standings, aided by the fact that NASCAR boosted the value of victories from 40 to 55 points over the offseason.

Reddick is aiming to become the first driver to win four straight races to start a season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, having just won at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). No driver has won four consecutive races at any point since Jimmie Johnson pulled it off in 2007.

Here are the top 10 drivers in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

186

0

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

116

-70

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

114

-72

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

100

-86

5

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

90

-96

6

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

90

-96

7

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

87

-99

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

86

-100

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

83

-103

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

82

-104

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Phoenix as the Straight Talk Wireless 500 progresses.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 193 (0)

2 - Bubba Wallace - 116 (-77)

3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-79)

4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-83)

5 - Joey Logano - 98 (-95)

6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-102)

7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-103)

8 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-107)

9 - Michael McDowell - 83 (-110)

10 - Carson Hocevar - 82 (-111)

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 196 (0)

2 - Bubba Wallace - 122 (-74)

3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-82)

4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-86)

5 - Joey Logano - 106 (-90)

6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-105)

7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-106)

8 - Chris Buescher - 88 (-108)

9 - Carson Hocevar - 86 (-110)

9 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-110)

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full standings after Straight Talk Wireless 500

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

225

0

127

2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

165

-60

67

3

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

153

-72

55

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

128

-97

30

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

116

-109

18

6

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

113

-112

15

7

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

113

-112

15

8

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

111

-114

13

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

111

-114

13

10

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

109

-116

11

11

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

108

-117

10

12

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

107

-118

9

13

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

104

-121

6

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

103

-122

5

15

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

101

-124

3

16

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

100

-125

2

17

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

98

-127

-2

18

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

92

-133

-8

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

85

-139

-15

20

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

81

-144

-19

21

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

76

-149

-24

22

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

75

-150

-25

23

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

74

-151

-26

24

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

72

-153

-28

25

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

66

-159

-34

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

65

-160

-35

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

64

-161

-36

28

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

59

-166

-41

29

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

56

-169

-44

30

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

52

-173

-48

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

50

-175

-50

32

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

50

-175

-50

33

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

47

-178

-53

34

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

45

-180

-55

35

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

42

-183

-58

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

-202

-77

Full race results can be found here.

Race number five on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the Pennzoil 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!

