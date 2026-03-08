Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

For the first time in the 78-year history of the NASCAR Cup Series, there has been just one race winner through a season's first three events in 2026.

As a result, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has already opened up a massive lead atop the point standings, aided by the fact that NASCAR boosted the value of victories from 40 to 55 points over the offseason.

Reddick is aiming to become the first driver to win four straight races to start a season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, having just won at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). No driver has won four consecutive races at any point since Jimmie Johnson pulled it off in 2007.

Here are the top 10 drivers in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 186 0 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 116 -70 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 114 -72 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 100 -86 5 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 90 -96 6 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 90 -96 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 87 -99 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 86 -100 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 83 -103 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 82 -104

Follow along with our standings updates from Phoenix as the Straight Talk Wireless 500 progresses.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 193 (0)



2 - Bubba Wallace - 116 (-77)



3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-79)



4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-83)



5 - Joey Logano - 98 (-95)



6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-102)



7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-103)



8 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-107)



9 - Michael McDowell - 83 (-110)



10 - Carson Hocevar - 82 (-111)

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 196 (0)



2 - Bubba Wallace - 122 (-74)



3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-82)



4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-86)



5 - Joey Logano - 106 (-90)



6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-105)



7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-106)



8 - Chris Buescher - 88 (-108)



9 - Carson Hocevar - 86 (-110)



9 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-110)

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full standings after Straight Talk Wireless 500

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 225 0 127 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 165 -60 67 3 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 153 -72 55 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 128 -97 30 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 116 -109 18 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 113 -112 15 7 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 113 -112 15 8 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 111 -114 13 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 111 -114 13 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 109 -116 11 11 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 108 -117 10 12 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 107 -118 9 13 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 104 -121 6 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 103 -122 5 15 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 101 -124 3 16 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 100 -125 2 17 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 98 -127 -2 18 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 92 -133 -8 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 85 -139 -15 20 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 81 -144 -19 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 76 -149 -24 22 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 75 -150 -25 23 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 74 -151 -26 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 72 -153 -28 25 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 66 -159 -34 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 65 -160 -35 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 64 -161 -36 28 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 59 -166 -41 29 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 56 -169 -44 30 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 52 -173 -48 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 50 -175 -50 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 50 -175 -50 33 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47 -178 -53 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 45 -180 -55 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 -183 -58 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 -202 -77

Race number five on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the Pennzoil 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.