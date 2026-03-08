Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

For the first time in the 78-year history of the NASCAR Cup Series, there has been just one race winner through a season's first three events in 2026.
As a result, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has already opened up a massive lead atop the point standings, aided by the fact that NASCAR boosted the value of victories from 40 to 55 points over the offseason.
Reddick is aiming to become the first driver to win four straight races to start a season this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, having just won at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). No driver has won four consecutive races at any point since Jimmie Johnson pulled it off in 2007.
Here are the top 10 drivers in the Cup Series point standings heading into Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
186
0
2
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
116
-70
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
114
-72
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
100
-86
5
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
90
-96
6
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
90
-96
7
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
87
-99
8
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
86
-100
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
83
-103
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
82
-104
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here after Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Follow along with our standings updates from Phoenix as the Straight Talk Wireless 500 progresses.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after Stage 1 and Stage 2.
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 193 (0)
2 - Bubba Wallace - 116 (-77)
3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-79)
4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-83)
5 - Joey Logano - 98 (-95)
6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-102)
7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-103)
8 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-107)
9 - Michael McDowell - 83 (-110)
10 - Carson Hocevar - 82 (-111)
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 196 (0)
2 - Bubba Wallace - 122 (-74)
3 - Chase Elliott - 114 (-82)
4 - Ryan Blaney - 110 (-86)
5 - Joey Logano - 106 (-90)
6 - Daniel Suarez - 91 (-105)
7 - Shane van Gisbergen - 90 (-106)
8 - Chris Buescher - 88 (-108)
9 - Carson Hocevar - 86 (-110)
9 - A.J. Allmendinger - 86 (-110)
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full standings after Straight Talk Wireless 500
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
225
0
127
2
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
165
-60
67
3
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
153
-72
55
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
128
-97
30
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
116
-109
18
6
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
113
-112
15
7
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
113
-112
15
8
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
111
-114
13
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
111
-114
13
10
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
109
-116
11
11
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
108
-117
10
12
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
107
-118
9
13
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
104
-121
6
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
103
-122
5
15
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
101
-124
3
16
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
100
-125
2
17
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
98
-127
-2
18
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
92
-133
-8
19
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
85
-139
-15
20
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
81
-144
-19
21
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
76
-149
-24
22
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
75
-150
-25
23
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
74
-151
-26
24
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
72
-153
-28
25
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
66
-159
-34
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
65
-160
-35
27
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
64
-161
-36
28
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
59
-166
-41
29
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
56
-169
-44
30
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
52
-173
-48
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
50
-175
-50
32
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
50
-175
-50
33
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
47
-178
-53
34
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
45
-180
-55
35
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42
-183
-58
36
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
-202
-77
Full race results can be found here.
Race number five on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the Pennzoil 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!