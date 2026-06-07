NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan, full FireKeepers Casino 400 race results

Race number 15 of 26 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The playoff battle, specifically the battle at the cut line between 16th and 17th place in the point standings, is heating up heading into this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.

Six drivers who qualified for the 2026 playoffs are currently outside the top 16 and therefore out of the provisional playoff picture, a playoff picture which has seen changes after nearly all 14 races that have been contested so far this season.

Follow along with our FireKeepers Casino 400 race updates from Michigan.

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



2 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 2 results

NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 results

Full point standings following the FireKeepers Casino 400 can be found here.

Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and that race, the Great American Getaway 400, is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!