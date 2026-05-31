Nashville NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Another NASCAR Cup Series race week, another week of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick being atop the point standings.

And because he's on top by a lot, it's yet another week guaranteed to end with the driver of the No. 45 Toyota atop the point standings, regardless of Sunday's race result.

With a 122-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick, who has led the standings since opening up the season with a Daytona 500 victory, cannot mathematically lose the lead in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, as only 75 points are available in a standard three-stage race.

Here's how the top 10 drivers in the standings stack up before Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Nashville

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 620 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 498 -122 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 446 -174 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 425 -195 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 423 -197 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 386 -234 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 385 -235 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 361 -259 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 356 -264 10 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 350 -270

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by the qualifying metric after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our standings updates from Nashville as the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 498 (-128)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)



4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)



5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)



6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)



7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)



8 - Christopher Bell - 361 (-265)



9 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)



10 - Daniel Suarez - 350 (-276)

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 504 (-122)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)



4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)



5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)



6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)



7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)



8 - Christopher Bell - 364 (-262)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 360 (-266)



10 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full standings after Cracker Barrel 400

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 657 0 353 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 560 -97 256 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 483 -174 179 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 460 -197 156 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 449 -208 145 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 409 -248 105 7 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 399 -258 95 8 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 393 -264 89 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 383 -274 79 10 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 378 -279 74 11 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 352 -305 48 12 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 348 -309 44 13 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 347 -310 43 14 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 343 -314 39 15 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 338 -319 34 16 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 306 -351 2 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 304 -353 -2 18 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 297 -360 -9 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 275 -382 -31 20 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 272 -385 -34 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 270 -387 -36 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 266 -391 -40 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 263 -394 -43 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 244 -413 -62 25 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 240 -417 -66 26 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 239 -418 -67 27 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 224 -433 -82 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 213 -444 -93 29 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 202 -455 -104 30 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 177 -480 -129 31 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 174 -483 -132 32 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 160 -497 -146 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 150 -507 -156 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 147 -510 -159 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 117 -540 -189

Full race results can be found here.

Live coverage of the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video. That race, the FireKeepers Casino 400, is set to be broadcast live from Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. It is the third of five races on Prime Video's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule.