Nashville NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

Another NASCAR Cup Series race week, another week of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick being atop the point standings.
And because he's on top by a lot, it's yet another week guaranteed to end with the driver of the No. 45 Toyota atop the point standings, regardless of Sunday's race result.
With a 122-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick, who has led the standings since opening up the season with a Daytona 500 victory, cannot mathematically lose the lead in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, as only 75 points are available in a standard three-stage race.
Here's how the top 10 drivers in the standings stack up before Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Nashville
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
620
0
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
498
-122
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
446
-174
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
425
-195
5
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
423
-197
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
386
-234
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
385
-235
8
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
361
-259
9
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
356
-264
10
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
350
-270
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by the qualifying metric after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.
Follow along with our standings updates from Nashville as the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)
2 - Denny Hamlin - 498 (-128)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)
4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)
5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)
6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)
7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)
8 - Christopher Bell - 361 (-265)
9 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)
10 - Daniel Suarez - 350 (-276)
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)
2 - Denny Hamlin - 504 (-122)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)
4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)
5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)
6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)
7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)
8 - Christopher Bell - 364 (-262)
9 - Daniel Suarez - 360 (-266)
10 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full standings after Cracker Barrel 400
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
657
0
353
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
560
-97
256
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
483
-174
179
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
460
-197
156
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
449
-208
145
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
409
-248
105
7
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
399
-258
95
8
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
393
-264
89
9
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
383
-274
79
10
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
378
-279
74
11
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
352
-305
48
12
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
348
-309
44
13
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
347
-310
43
14
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
343
-314
39
15
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
338
-319
34
16
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
306
-351
2
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
304
-353
-2
18
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
297
-360
-9
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
275
-382
-31
20
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
272
-385
-34
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
270
-387
-36
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
266
-391
-40
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
263
-394
-43
24
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
244
-413
-62
25
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
240
-417
-66
26
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
239
-418
-67
27
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
224
-433
-82
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
213
-444
-93
29
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
202
-455
-104
30
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
177
-480
-129
31
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
174
-483
-132
32
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
160
-497
-146
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
150
-507
-156
34
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
147
-510
-159
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
117
-540
-189
Full race results can be found here.
Live coverage of the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video. That race, the FireKeepers Casino 400, is set to be broadcast live from Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. It is the third of five races on Prime Video's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule.