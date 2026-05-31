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Nashville NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 14th points race.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR, Nashville Superspeedway
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR, Nashville Superspeedway | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another NASCAR Cup Series race week, another week of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick being atop the point standings.

And because he's on top by a lot, it's yet another week guaranteed to end with the driver of the No. 45 Toyota atop the point standings, regardless of Sunday's race result.

With a 122-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, Reddick, who has led the standings since opening up the season with a Daytona 500 victory, cannot mathematically lose the lead in Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, as only 75 points are available in a standard three-stage race.

Here's how the top 10 drivers in the standings stack up before Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Nashville

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

620

0

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

498

-122

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

446

-174

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

425

-195

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

423

-197

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

386

-234

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

385

-235

8

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

361

-259

9

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

356

-264

10

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

350

-270

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by the qualifying metric after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our standings updates from Nashville as the Cracker Barrel 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 498 (-128)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)

4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)

5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)

6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)

7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)

8 - Christopher Bell - 361 (-265)

9 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)

10 - Daniel Suarez - 350 (-276)

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 626 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 504 (-122)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 454 (-172)

4 - Chase Elliott - 430 (-196)

5 - Ty Gibbs - 425 (-201)

6 - Kyle Larson - 395 (-231)

7 - Chris Buescher - 385 (-241)

8 - Christopher Bell - 364 (-262)

9 - Daniel Suarez - 360 (-266)

10 - Carson Hocevar - 356 (-270)

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Full standings after Cracker Barrel 400

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

657

0

353

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

560

-97

256

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

483

-174

179

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

460

-197

156

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

449

-208

145

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

409

-248

105

7

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

399

-258

95

8

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

393

-264

89

9

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

383

-274

79

10

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

378

-279

74

11

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

352

-305

48

12

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

348

-309

44

13

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

347

-310

43

14

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

343

-314

39

15

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

338

-319

34

16

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

306

-351

2

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

304

-353

-2

18

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

297

-360

-9

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

275

-382

-31

20

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

272

-385

-34

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

270

-387

-36

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

266

-391

-40

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

263

-394

-43

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

244

-413

-62

25

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

240

-417

-66

26

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

239

-418

-67

27

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

224

-433

-82

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

213

-444

-93

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

202

-455

-104

30

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

177

-480

-129

31

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

174

-483

-132

32

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

160

-497

-146

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

150

-507

-156

34

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

147

-510

-159

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

117

-540

-189

Full race results can be found here.

Live coverage of the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is also set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video. That race, the FireKeepers Casino 400, is set to be broadcast live from Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. It is the third of five races on Prime Video's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule.

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