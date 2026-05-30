NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway is considered an intermediate track, so NASCAR's standard oval qualifying format is set to be used to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 Cup Series race.

Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to get one single-lap qualifying attempt during Saturday's single-car session. There is no second round featuring the top 10 drivers from round one.

NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order for this session. This formula, which replaced the old four-variable formula ahead of the 2025 season, can be found here.

Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 qualifying updates from Nashville Superspeedway.

UPDATE: Qualifying has, once again, been canceled due to rain.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 13 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 23 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 29 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 38 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. This race is the second of five on Prime's 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule.