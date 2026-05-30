NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway is considered an intermediate track, so NASCAR's standard oval qualifying format is set to be used to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 Cup Series race.
Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to get one single-lap qualifying attempt during Saturday's single-car session. There is no second round featuring the top 10 drivers from round one.
NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order for this session. This formula, which replaced the old four-variable formula ahead of the 2025 season, can be found here.
Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 qualifying updates from Nashville Superspeedway.
UPDATE: Qualifying has, once again, been canceled due to rain.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
13
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. This race is the second of five on Prime's 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule.