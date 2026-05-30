Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race, the Cracker Barrel 400, this Sunday night.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nashville Superspeedway is considered an intermediate track, so NASCAR's standard oval qualifying format is set to be used to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 Cup Series race.

Each of the 38 drivers on the entry list is set to get one single-lap qualifying attempt during Saturday's single-car session. There is no second round featuring the top 10 drivers from round one.

NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order for this session. This formula, which replaced the old four-variable formula ahead of the 2025 season, can be found here.

Follow along with our Cracker Barrel 400 qualifying updates from Nashville Superspeedway.

UPDATE: Qualifying has, once again, been canceled due to rain.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

13

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. This race is the second of five on Prime's 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/NASCAR Cup Series