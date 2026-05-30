Each driver on the entry list for Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is set to get one single timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session. Unlike on superspeedways, there is no second round shootout for the pole position.
The NASCAR qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order. This metric, which is based on two variables, replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.
As far as the entry list goes, there are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. Just two changes have been made since this past weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but regarding non-chartered (open) cars.
The two open cars on the entry list include the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim and the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford for Chad Finchum. Heim drove that same car at Charlotte, while Finchum has replaced Timmy Hill. Live Fast Motorsports, which fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge in the Coke 600, have not entered that car this weekend.
Austin Hill is once again set to be behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, following the death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.
Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Nashville
Order
Driver
1
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
3
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
6
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
16
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
17
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
18
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
22
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
28
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
31
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
38
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Don't miss the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half!