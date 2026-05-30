Each driver on the entry list for Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is set to get one single timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session. Unlike on superspeedways, there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

The NASCAR qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order. This metric, which is based on two variables, replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

As far as the entry list goes, there are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. Just two changes have been made since this past weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but regarding non-chartered (open) cars.

The two open cars on the entry list include the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim and the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford for Chad Finchum. Heim drove that same car at Charlotte, while Finchum has replaced Timmy Hill. Live Fast Motorsports, which fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge in the Coke 600, have not entered that car this weekend.

Austin Hill is once again set to be behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, following the death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Nashville

Order Driver 1 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 6 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 18 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 28 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 31 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 33 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Don't miss the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half!