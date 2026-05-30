Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Nashville NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order is set for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Each driver on the entry list for Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is set to get one single timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session. Unlike on superspeedways, there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

The NASCAR qualifying metric determined the full qualifying order. This metric, which is based on two variables, replaced the old four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

As far as the entry list goes, there are 38 drivers set to compete in Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval. Just two changes have been made since this past weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but regarding non-chartered (open) cars.

The two open cars on the entry list include the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim and the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford for Chad Finchum. Heim drove that same car at Charlotte, while Finchum has replaced Timmy Hill. Live Fast Motorsports, which fielded the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge in the Coke 600, have not entered that car this weekend.

Austin Hill is once again set to be behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, following the death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Nashville

Order

Driver

1

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

6

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

17

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

22

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

31

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

38

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Don't miss the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half!

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/NASCAR Cup Series