NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Talladega: Full race results and standings

Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the antepenultimate race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the middle race of the semifinal round of 8.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin has already punched his ticket to the Championship 4 by winning the South Point 400 this past Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open up the round of 8, and seven other drivers have a chance to join him by winning Sunday's YellaWood 500.

The 2024 Talladega playoff race was not won by a playoff driver, so there are no guarantees. Next weekend's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway could very well feature all seven of those drivers vying for the remaining three Championship 4 spots at Phoenix Raceway.

Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked oval in Lincoln, Alabama, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe joined him on the front row.

Follow along with our YellaWood 500 race updates from Talladega.

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 1 results

1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 2 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Talladega: Full YellaWood 500 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



19th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



21st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



22nd - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



24th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



25th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



28th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



33rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



35th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



37th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



38th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



40th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff picture after Talladega

Locked into the Championship 4: Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe

3. Christopher Bell (+37)

4. Kyle Larson (+36)

5. William Byron (-36)

6. Joey Logano (-38)

7. Ryan Blaney (-47)

8. Chase Elliott (-62)

The round of 8 finale is scheduled to be shown live on NBC from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.