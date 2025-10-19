NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Talladega: Full race results and standings

Beyond the Flag
After Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway, just one race remains on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule before the Championship 4.
Talladega Superspeedway is the host of the antepenultimate race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the middle race of the semifinal round of 8.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin has already punched his ticket to the Championship 4 by winning the South Point 400 this past Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open up the round of 8, and seven other drivers have a chance to join him by winning Sunday's YellaWood 500.

The 2024 Talladega playoff race was not won by a playoff driver, so there are no guarantees. Next weekend's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway could very well feature all seven of those drivers vying for the remaining three Championship 4 spots at Phoenix Raceway.

Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked oval in Lincoln, Alabama, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe joined him on the front row.

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 1 results

1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 2 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Talladega: Full YellaWood 500 results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

19th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

24th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff picture after Talladega

Locked into the Championship 4: Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe

3. Christopher Bell (+37)
4. Kyle Larson (+36)
5. William Byron (-36)
6. Joey Logano (-38)
7. Ryan Blaney (-47)
8. Chase Elliott (-62)

The round of 8 finale is scheduled to be shown live on NBC from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action from the Xfinity 500!

