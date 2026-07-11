NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup for Atlanta

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is set to become the first track to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, although the Cup Series has yet to run a qualifying session at the track this year.

Qualifying at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was canceled due to rain ahead of the race back in February, which was just the second race of the year.

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of single-car qualifying to set the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second-round shootout for the pole position.

The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2025. It is much simpler than the formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at EchoPark Speedway

Full starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 11 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 34 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Round 2 results

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Round 1 results

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 10 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 34 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to TNT Sports at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from EchoPark Speedway. Don't miss any of the action from the track's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!