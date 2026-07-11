NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup for Atlanta

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is set to become the first track to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, although the Cup Series has yet to run a qualifying session at the track this year.
Qualifying at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was canceled due to rain ahead of the race back in February, which was just the second race of the year.
Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of single-car qualifying to set the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second-round shootout for the pole position.
The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2025. It is much simpler than the formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.
Follow along with our qualifying updates from EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at EchoPark Speedway
Full starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
34
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Round 2 results
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Round 1 results
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
34
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Tune in to TNT Sports at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from EchoPark Speedway. Don't miss any of the action from the track's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!
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