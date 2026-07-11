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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup for Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, making it the first track to do so.
ByAsher Fair|
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EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR Cup Series
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is set to become the first track to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend, although the Cup Series has yet to run a qualifying session at the track this year.

Qualifying at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was canceled due to rain ahead of the race back in February, which was just the second race of the year.

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there are set to be two rounds of single-car qualifying to set the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race. The top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second-round shootout for the pole position.

The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2025. It is much simpler than the formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at EchoPark Speedway

Full starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

34

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Round 2 results

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Round 1 results

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

34

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to TNT Sports at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from EchoPark Speedway. Don't miss any of the action from the track's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!

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