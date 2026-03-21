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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Darlington

The sixth track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Darlington Raceway, host of Sunday's Goodyear 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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Joey Logano, Team Penske, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Darlington Raceway, NASCAR
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Darlington Raceway, NASCAR | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Darlington Raceway is the sixth track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, and it's the third track on the calendar that is also set to host a race during the new-look 10-race "Chase" playoffs, elevating the importance of this weekend's Goodyear 400 as teams and drivers look to build a notebook for the postseason.

With the Darlington, South Carolina oval being a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate oval, NASCAR is set to utilize the traditional qualifying format for Sunday's race this Saturday afternoon.

Unlike at superspeedways, where there is a second round shootout for pole position, there is just one round of qualifying, and each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt, rather than a two-lap attempt like we see at short tracks.

The qualifying order for Saturday's session was determined by the two-variable metric which NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula, which replaced the more complicated formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.

Follow along with our Goodyear 400 qualifying updates from Darlington.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Darlington

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

30

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

36

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Live coverage of the Goodyear 400 is set to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from Darlington Raceway!

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