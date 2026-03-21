NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Darlington

Darlington Raceway is the sixth track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, and it's the third track on the calendar that is also set to host a race during the new-look 10-race "Chase" playoffs, elevating the importance of this weekend's Goodyear 400 as teams and drivers look to build a notebook for the postseason.

With the Darlington, South Carolina oval being a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate oval, NASCAR is set to utilize the traditional qualifying format for Sunday's race this Saturday afternoon.

Unlike at superspeedways, where there is a second round shootout for pole position, there is just one round of qualifying, and each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt, rather than a two-lap attempt like we see at short tracks.

The qualifying order for Saturday's session was determined by the two-variable metric which NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula, which replaced the more complicated formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.

Follow along with our Goodyear 400 qualifying updates from Darlington.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Darlington

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 30 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 37 Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Live coverage of the Goodyear 400 is set to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from Darlington Raceway!