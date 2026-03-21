NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Darlington

Darlington Raceway is the sixth track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, and it's the third track on the calendar that is also set to host a race during the new-look 10-race "Chase" playoffs, elevating the importance of this weekend's Goodyear 400 as teams and drivers look to build a notebook for the postseason.
With the Darlington, South Carolina oval being a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate oval, NASCAR is set to utilize the traditional qualifying format for Sunday's race this Saturday afternoon.
Unlike at superspeedways, where there is a second round shootout for pole position, there is just one round of qualifying, and each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt, rather than a two-lap attempt like we see at short tracks.
The qualifying order for Saturday's session was determined by the two-variable metric which NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula, which replaced the more complicated formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.
Follow along with our Goodyear 400 qualifying updates from Darlington.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Darlington
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
30
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
36
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Live coverage of the Goodyear 400 is set to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from Darlington Raceway!