NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Talladega

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain
Provided rain doesn't wash out the session, Saturday's Jack Link's 500 qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway is set to be the first true traditional superspeedway qualifying session of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway utilizes this format, but it goes a step further with the Duel races, and qualifying for the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out.
Each of the 41 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and the top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Each of those 10 drivers is set to make another single-lap qualifying attempt, in reverse order, to solidify the starting grid.
With only 40 cars allowed to compete in the race, there are five non-chartered (open) cars going for four spots, meaning one will fail to qualify.
The round one qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable qualifying formula, a formula which was introduced in 2025 and is much easier to understand that then four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of this formula can be found here.
Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 qualifying updates from Talladega.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega
UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the starting lineup was set by the reverse metric order.
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
39
Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26 for live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's 10th race!