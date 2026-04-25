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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Talladega

The Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is the 10th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Jason Allen-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain

Provided rain doesn't wash out the session, Saturday's Jack Link's 500 qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway is set to be the first true traditional superspeedway qualifying session of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway utilizes this format, but it goes a step further with the Duel races, and qualifying for the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out.

Each of the 41 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and the top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Each of those 10 drivers is set to make another single-lap qualifying attempt, in reverse order, to solidify the starting grid.

With only 40 cars allowed to compete in the race, there are five non-chartered (open) cars going for four spots, meaning one will fail to qualify.

The round one qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable qualifying formula, a formula which was introduced in 2025 and is much easier to understand that then four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of this formula can be found here.

Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 qualifying updates from Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the starting lineup was set by the reverse metric order.

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

39

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

40

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26 for live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's 10th race!

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