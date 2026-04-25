NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Talladega

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain

Provided rain doesn't wash out the session, Saturday's Jack Link's 500 qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway is set to be the first true traditional superspeedway qualifying session of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway utilizes this format, but it goes a step further with the Duel races, and qualifying for the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out.

Each of the 41 drivers on the entry list is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and the top 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Each of those 10 drivers is set to make another single-lap qualifying attempt, in reverse order, to solidify the starting grid.

With only 40 cars allowed to compete in the race, there are five non-chartered (open) cars going for four spots, meaning one will fail to qualify.

The round one qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable qualifying formula, a formula which was introduced in 2025 and is much easier to understand that then four-variable metric which was used from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of this formula can be found here.

Follow along with our Jack Link's 500 qualifying updates from Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, the starting lineup was set by the reverse metric order.

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 39 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 40 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26 for live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's 10th race!