NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Watkins Glen

For the first time since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the NASCAR Cup Series is set to visit a road course this weekend. Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the Go Bowling at The Glen in the spring this year, rather than in the summer like it has in the past.
Road course qualifying generally differs from oval qualifying in that it is a group session, rather than a single-car session.
The same qualifying metric that NASCAR introduced in 2025, which sets the qualifying orders for oval races, is used to determine the two qualifying groups for road course races. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.
However, after a late change, that will not be the case this weekend.
Each group was supposed to be given 20 minutes, with drivers allowed to make as many qualifying attempts around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course as they please within those 20 minutes.
After time expires for the second group, the results of both groups are typically simply combined to set the full 38-car starting lineup, as there is no second round pole position shootout.
But this weekend, due to rain, NASCAR simply condensed qualifying into a single 35-minute group, following a 50-minute practice session.
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Watkins Glen.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
20
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38
Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 this Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss any of the action!