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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Watkins Glen

The Go Bowling at The Glen is the second road course race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.
ByAsher Fair|
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Watkins Glen International, NASCAR
Watkins Glen International, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

For the first time since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the NASCAR Cup Series is set to visit a road course this weekend. Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the Go Bowling at The Glen in the spring this year, rather than in the summer like it has in the past.

Road course qualifying generally differs from oval qualifying in that it is a group session, rather than a single-car session.

The same qualifying metric that NASCAR introduced in 2025, which sets the qualifying orders for oval races, is used to determine the two qualifying groups for road course races. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.

However, after a late change, that will not be the case this weekend.

Each group was supposed to be given 20 minutes, with drivers allowed to make as many qualifying attempts around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course as they please within those 20 minutes.

After time expires for the second group, the results of both groups are typically simply combined to set the full 38-car starting lineup, as there is no second round pole position shootout.

But this weekend, due to rain, NASCAR simply condensed qualifying into a single 35-minute group, following a 50-minute practice session.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

20

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 this Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss any of the action!

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