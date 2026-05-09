NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Watkins Glen

For the first time since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the NASCAR Cup Series is set to visit a road course this weekend. Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the Go Bowling at The Glen in the spring this year, rather than in the summer like it has in the past.

Road course qualifying generally differs from oval qualifying in that it is a group session, rather than a single-car session.

The same qualifying metric that NASCAR introduced in 2025, which sets the qualifying orders for oval races, is used to determine the two qualifying groups for road course races. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.

However, after a late change, that will not be the case this weekend.

Each group was supposed to be given 20 minutes, with drivers allowed to make as many qualifying attempts around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course as they please within those 20 minutes.

After time expires for the second group, the results of both groups are typically simply combined to set the full 38-car starting lineup, as there is no second round pole position shootout.

But this weekend, due to rain, NASCAR simply condensed qualifying into a single 35-minute group, following a 50-minute practice session.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 20 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 38 Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 this Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss any of the action!