NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Full Toyota/Save Mart 350 results

For the third time in the last five weeks, the NASCAR Cup Series is on a non-oval course this weekend, with Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 marking the third road course race and fourth non-oval race of the 2025 season just one week after the series' lone street course race in Chicago.

After briefly using the full layout in 2019 and 2021, NASCAR returned to the Sonoma, California venue's 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) track in 2022 and has used it ever since. Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 110-lap race.

Notably, this is the first time NASCAR has ever raced at Sonoma in July, and it is the first time NASCAR has raced there in a month other than June since the race was held in May from 1993 to 1997.

In addition to serving as the 20th race on the regular season schedule, this race is also the third race of the inaugural five-race In-Season Challenge. Just eight of the initial 32 drivers remain in contention, and four more are set to be eliminated on Sunday.

Saturday's two-group qualifying session determined the full starting lineup for Sunday's event. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe started beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

NASCAR at Sonoma: Stage 1 results

1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Sonoma: Stage 2 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Sonoma: Full race results

The 21st race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. This race used to be known as the Wurth 400, but the races at Dover and Texas Motor Speedway switched title sponsors this year. TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20.