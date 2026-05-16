NASCAR Cup Series team out after 35th place finish

There were two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this past weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, including the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

Live Fast Motorsports fielded the No. 78 car for the fourth time this year, and it marked the first start of the year for Katherine Legge, who was also recently confirmed as the team's driver for the next points race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

She is aiming to complete the Memorial Day Double, having also landed a deal to run IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports earlier that afternoon, before the Coke 600.

But this weekend, there are no open cars on the entry list for the Cup Series All-Star Race, which is the first set to be contested at Dover Motor Speedway.

Live Fast Motorsports out at Dover

Beyond the Coke 600, the team have only confirmed three more races for 2026, and Daniel Dye is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet in all of them.

Three weekends ago, Dye placed 24th at Talladega Superspeedway in his Cup Series debut, which is the team's best finish of the year. He is also set to run the June race at Pocono Raceway, the August race at Daytona International Speedway, and the October race at Talladega.

Prior to 2026, team owner B.J. McLeod was the only driver to have ever driven the organization's No. 78 car in a superspeedway race. He opened up the year by running both the Daytona 500 and the season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), but he has no further starts currently lined up for 2026.

The All-Star Race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the "Monster Mile" action!