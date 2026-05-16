NASCAR Cup Series team out after worst finish of 2026

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, fielded the No. 66 Ford for the third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race weekend this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, and for the first time this year, it was Josh Bilicki behind the wheel.

It marked the Carl Long-owned team's sixth appearance of the 2026 season, and Bilicki became their fourth different driver. He ran six races for the team a year ago, most among all eight drivers who spent time in the No. 66 car.

Bilicki finished 34th, which is the team's worst result of the year, aside from Timmy Hill's DNF at Martinsville Speedway and Chad Finchum's at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Garage 66 will not compete in this weekends' All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. In fact, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list at all for the exhibition race at the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.

Garage 66 out for Dover race

While they will not compete at Dover, their points race streak is set to remain intact, as they plan to field the No. 66 Ford in next weekend's Coca-Cola 600 points race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, although they have not yet confirmed a driver for that event.

The team's best finish of the season thus far belongs to Finchum, who placed a career best 28th at Talladega Superspeedway. He also placed 33rd at Texas Motor Speedway, which matched his previous career best.

Casey Mears ran the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and placed 32nd. Before he had successfully qualified for the race, the team had been on an 0-for-7 drought that dated back to 2020.

Mears was also supposed to run the following weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), but the team withdrew the No. 66 Ford from the entry list late in the week.

No drivers have been confirmed for the team for the rest of the year, although it would not be surprising to see Mears, Hill, Finchum, and/or Bilicki back at some point. Aside from the Coke 600, the team have confirmed that they plan to run at least six more events at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Darlington again, Bristol again, Charlotte again, and Talladega again.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!