NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after another last-place finish

Not long after his suspension resulted in him deciding to step away from his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride with Kaulig Racing, Daniel Dye landed a part-time deal to compete for Live Fast Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He made his Cup Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway in late April, after team owner B.J. McLeod had been the only driver to pilot the No. 78 car on a superspeedway since the team debuted in 2021.

Dye also competed at Pocono Raceway in June, but after McLeod's 30-race superspeedway streak was snapped at Talladega, he returned for the superspeedway race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) earlier this month.

Unfortunately, like his starts at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta to begin the year, his most recent start also ended in a DNF, although this one came down to a mechanical issue, rather than a crash.

Daniel Dye returning for Brickyard 400

While the team sat out of the series' first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway one week ago, they have returned for this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it's Dye who is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet for the first time since June.

Dye is responsible for the team's top two finishes of the season at Talladega (24th) and Pocono (29th).

Beyond this weekend, the team's only two confirmed appearances for the rest of the 2026 season include the drafting races at Daytona in August and Talladega in October. But McLeod does not plan to compete in either, with Dye listed as the driver of the No. 78 car for both.

Katherine Legge, the team's only other driver this year, ran two races in May at Watkins Glen International and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Her Coca-Cola 600 start came as a part of her Memorial Day Double attempt.

If McLeod does not compete for the remainder of the year, the 2026 season will surprisingly be the first season since 2021 in which he did not manage to lead at least one lap.

The Brickyard 400 is set to be shown live on TNT from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. Catch all of the action from the final race of the 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament!