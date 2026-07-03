NASCAR Cup team changes drivers, after best finish of 2026

Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports, have made eight NASCAR Cup Series starts so far in 2026, most recently in the late May race at Nashville Superspeedway.

After taking the month of June off, they are set to return this weekend for the race at Chicagoland Speedway, which hasn't hosted a Cup Series race since 2019. The Carl Long-owned team did not compete in that event seven years ago, although they did run the 2018 race at the track with Timmy Hill.

But after Chad Finchum matched his career-best finish of 28th at Nashville, a mark he had set just over one month prior at Talladega Superspeedway, there will be a different driver behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford this weekend.

Driver change for Garage 66 at Chicagoland

Josh Bilicki is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 66 car for the first time since the May race at Watkins Glen International. Bilicki did run the 2019 Chicagoland race, placing 33rd for Rick Ware Racing.

UPDATE: Garage 66 have withdrawn the No. 66 Ford from the Chicagoland race.

Beyond this weekend, Garage 66 have six more starts planned throughout the rest of the 2026 season. They are set to compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway later in July, Richmond Raceway in August, Darlington Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway in September, and Charlotte Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in October.

They have not confirmed drivers for any of these six races. Aside from Finchum (four races) and Bilicki (one), their drivers this season have included Hill (two races) and Casey Mears (Daytona 500).

The No. 66 car is one of three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list at Chicagoland this weekend, just one week after there were none at Sonoma Raceway. J.J. Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet and Corey Heim is set to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota.

The eero 400 is set to be shown live on TNT from Chicagoland Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 5. Don't miss the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Joliet, Illinois oval since 2019!