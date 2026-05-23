NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after worst finish of 2026

Four drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Cup Series race behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, so far in 2026.

Josh Bilicki, who made more appearances than anybody else in the No. 66 car a year ago with six, became the Carl Long-owned team's fourth different driver this year two weekends ago, when he ran the road course race at Watkins Glen International.

Aside from Timmy Hill's DNF at Darlington Raceway and Chad Finchum's DNF at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bilicki's 35th place finish was the team's worst of the year, slotting in behind Casey Mears' 32nd place effort in the Daytona 500, which marked the team's first appearance in the "Great American Race" since 2020, and Finchum's finishes of 28th and 33rd at Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Garage 66 confirm driver change for Coca-Cola 600

Like every other non-chartered (open) team, Garage 66 didn't waste time competing in the exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway this past weekend, but they are set to be back at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second crown jewel race of the year. However, it won't be Bilicki in the No. 66 Ford.

Hill is set to return for his second start of the year, and because there are only two other open cars locked into the race, he too is locked in.

Hill's three most recent Cup Series starts, one in each of the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, have all come at Darlington. His only other Cup start since the 2021 season ended came at Circuit of the Americas in 2024, so he has not competed at a non-Darlington oval race since the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

His most recent Cup start at Charlotte came on the Roval in October 2021, and his most recent Coca-Cola 600 start took place in May 2020, back when the team ran the full schedule and he was their full-time driver.

The other open entries include the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports, which is set to be driven by Katherine Legge as she attempts to complete the Memorial Day Double. Richard Childress Racing opted not to enter a non-chartered car for Jesse Love, after initially planning on doing so.

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.