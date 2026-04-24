NASCAR Cup team dropping a car after best race of 2026

23XI Racing might well have had their best NASCAR Cup Series race in team history this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. They entered the No. 67 Toyota for development driver Corey Heim for just the second time this season, and all four of their cars finished in the top 15, with Tyler Reddick, who started on pole, leading the way via a series-leading fifth win of the year.

Bubba Wallace was fifth, Riley Herbst was 14th, and Heim, who was actually the team's best finisher in the same race a year ago with a 13th place result, was 15th.

However, this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, where both Reddick and Wallace are previous winners, the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team is set to drop back down to three cars.

Corey Heim not running Talladega NASCAR Cup race

Heim is set to run a total of 12 races this season, but Sunday afternoon's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is not one of them. He is set to return for next Sunday afternoon's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The five non-chartered (open) cars on this weekend's entry list include the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for Joey Gase, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye.

Just four are set to qualify, marking only the second time since 2018 that qualifying for a non-Daytona 500 Cup race will produce a DNQ. The other one took place on the streets of Chicago, Illinois a year ago, and it was ironically Heim who failed to qualify.

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the Jack Link's 500 this Sunday, April 26, with live coverage set to begin on Fox starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!