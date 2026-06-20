NASCAR Cup team out after another strong performance

Live Fast Motorsports ran their sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this past weekend at Pocono Raceway, and for the second time, it was Daniel Dye behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

Dye placed 24th in his series debut at Talladega Superspeedway in late April, good for the team's best finish of the season. He added a 29th place result at Pocono, good for the team's second-best finish of the year and their best finish at Pocono since 2021.

But this weekend, the No. 78 car is not on the entry list for the inaugural Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, for the Anduril 250.

Live Fast Motorsports out at San Diego

Dye, who started the year as a full-time Craftsman Truck Series driver for Kaulig Racing's Ram Trucks program, has three more starts lined up for the remainder of the 2026 Cup Series season, but none until late July.

He is set to run late July's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as late August's regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. He is also set to return for another start at Talladega in late October.

Other than Dye, Live Fast Motorsports have not announced any drivers for the No. 78 car for the remainder of the year. Dye's Talladega debut marked the first time in team history (2021 to present) that the team competed at a superspeedway without team owner B.J. McLeod behind the wheel.

The other open car that competed at Pocono, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, is also not competing on Naval Base Coronado, after Casey Mears drove it at the "Tricky Triangle".

The three open cars on the entry list for this Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit in San Diego, California are the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim, the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota for Jimmie Johnson, and the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for Kevin Magnussen.

Live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Qualcomm Circuit is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, and it is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video. Don't miss any of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Naval Base Coronado!