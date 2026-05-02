NASCAR Cup team out at Texas after first driver change, top finish

In each of the first 30 superspeedway races that were contested since Live Fast Motorsports entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, it was team co-owner B.J McLeod who was behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

McLeod opened up the 2026 season behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, a race for which he qualified for the first time since the team sold their charter after the 2023 season, and he unsurprisingly returned for the superspeedway race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

But at Talladega Superspeedway, it was Daniel Dye behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet, and in his Cup Series debut, he finished 24th, good for the team's best finish since Katherine Legge finished 17th in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in July.

Dye, who left his Craftsman Truck Series ride with Kaulig Racing after he was reinstated by NASCAR following his suspension earlier this year, landed a four-race deal with Live Fast Motorsports, but that deal does not include this weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Live Fast Motorsports out at Texas

One week after there were five non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for just the second time in a non-Daytona 500 race since November 2018, there are just two on the entry list for Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

Chad Finchum is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) after a career-high finish of 28th at Talladega, while Corey Heim is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing for the first time since his 15th place finish at Kansas Speedway two weekends ago.

As for Dye, he is set to run the June race at Pocono Raceway, the August race at Daytona, and the October race at Talladega in the No. 78 car. McLeod does not have any other confirmed starts lined up for 2026, and the July race at Atlanta is surprisingly not currently a part of the team's plans.

The Wurth 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the Lone Star State!