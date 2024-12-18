NASCAR driver announcement reveals 2025 lineup clue
By Asher Fair
On Tuesday, Rick Ware Racing made a driver lineup announcement ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, but it wasn't the news that many were expecting.
Rick Ware's team confirmed that Bowman Gray Stadium star Tim Brown, who works for the team in the shop, is set to compete in the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina track, which hasn't hosted a Cup Series event since 1971. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the Clash from 2022 to 2024.
Brown, the track's all-time wins leader, is set to drive the No. 15 Ford in an attempt to qualify for this race on Sunday, February 2, two weeks before the 2025 season is officially scheduled to get underway with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
This confirmation is Rick Ware Racing's first driver confirmation of the 2025 season.
Rick Ware Racing ran two chartered entries during the 2024 season, the No. 15 Ford and the No. 51 Ford. But RFK Racing are set to use one of those two charters in 2025 to expand from two to three cars in 2025, leaving Rick Ware Racing with only one.
The confirmation of Brown indicates one (or perhaps even both) of two things: either Rick Ware Racing still plan to run a second entry part-time alongside the chartered car, or they plan to have a rotation of drivers in their chartered entry.
Both could be true too. It is believed that Rick Ware Racing will run the No. 51 Ford as a chartered entry, and the No. 15 Ford is expected to appear part-time. But it is still possible that the No. 51 car will have multiple drivers throughout the season.
Justin Haley had been slated to return to the No. 51 Ford for a second season in 2025, but during the 2024 season, he made the move back to Spire Motorsports and was replaced by ex-Spire driver Corey LaJoie. LaJoie is believed to be in consideration for a Rick Ware Racing seat in 2025, but even that doesn't mean he would compete full-time.
The No. 15 Ford was shared by Kaz Grala, Cody Ware, and Riley Herbst in 2024. Herbst is set to move to 23XI Racing full-time, but Grala and Ware do not currently have any confirmed plans for 2025.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Busch Light Clash from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2.