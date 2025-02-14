NASCAR driver denied the points lead for the first time in his career

While the main focus of the two Duel at Daytona races was to determine the full starting lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, after the front row was determined via a traditional single-car qualifying session on Wednesday night, there was actually a lot more to play for on Thursday night.

The top 10 finishers in both of these two 60-lap races around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval were all awarded points prior to the 67th running of the 200-lap "Great American Race" on Sunday afternoon.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace won the first Duel, netting him 10 points and placing him atop the Cup Series point standings for the first time in his career.

And it initially appeared that Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones won the second.

This would have tied him with Wallace in the standings heading into Sunday. He too would have led the points for the first time in his career.

Jones finished the second Duel race ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric, but the caution light had come on before both drivers crossed the finish line due to a multi-car wreck behind them. It was later determined that the caution light came on while Cindric was still leading, and he was instead declared the winner.

Unlike Wallace and Jones, Cindric has led the standings before. He led after winning the Daytona 500 in 2022 and then after the following weekend's race at Auto Club Speedway, though he has not been back on top since.

All in all, 20 drivers are set to enter the official season opener with points to their name after top 10 finishes on Thursday night. A full Daytona 500 starting lineup is available here.

