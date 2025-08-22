NASCAR driver out after worst career Cup Series finish

Jesse Love, who is in his second full season of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition behind the wheel of the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, has gotten a taste of the Cup Series in select races throughout 2025.

He made his fifth start of the year, and third behind the wheel of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, in this past weekend's race at Richmond Raceway. He drove a clean race and finished in 33rd place.

He had previously finished in 31st place at Bristol Motor Speedway and 29th at Kansas Speedway for the team, and in two starts for Beard Motorsports, he was scored in 31st after a wreck at Texas Motor Speedway and secured a career-high 24th place result in his most recent start, prior to Saturday, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But Love will not be back this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Jesse Love likely done in Cup for 2025

Richard Childress Racing do still plan to enter the No. 33 Chevrolet in Saturday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval to wrap up the Cup Series regular season, but for Austin Hill, their other full-time Xfinity Series driver. Hill, who drove the No. 33 car in last year's summer Daytona race, has made two starts in it so far this year.

Love, who locked himself into the Xfinity Series playoffs with his season-opening win at Daytona, is set to focus on the postseason now, as he does not have any more Cup Series starts lined up for the remainder of the season.

Hill, however, is set to make two additional starts behind the wheel of the No. 33 car in the Cup Series playoffs, first in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway in September, and then in the middle race of the round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

He is also locked into the Xfinity Series and will have to overcome a massive playoff points penalty he was issued after wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway if he wants to advance.

