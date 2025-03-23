NASCAR at Homestead: Straight Talk Wireless 400 race results

For the first time since February 2021, Homestead-Miami Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, with Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 being the sixth race on the calendar.
This race is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval. Last year's race, which was contested in October as a part of the round of 8 of the playoffs, was won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.
Homestead hosted the Championship 4 title decider up until 2019. It was moved to March for the 2020 season, but it ended up being pushed back to June after a slew of schedule changes caused by pandemic-related restrictions. It was shifted back to late February the following year before making its playoff return to the round of 8, where it remained until last year, in 2022.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is set to start Sunday's race from the pole position following Saturday afternoon's qualifying session. Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry is set to join him on the front row after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday.
NASCAR at Homestead: Stage 1 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR at Homestead: Stage 2 results
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Homestead: Race results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
20th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
29th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
36th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
37th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
The seventh race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 30 at Martinsville Speedway. The Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from "The Paperclip" beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.