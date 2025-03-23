NASCAR at Homestead: Straight Talk Wireless 400 race results

For the first time since February 2021, Homestead-Miami Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, with Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 being the sixth race on the calendar.

This race is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval. Last year's race, which was contested in October as a part of the round of 8 of the playoffs, was won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.

Homestead hosted the Championship 4 title decider up until 2019. It was moved to March for the 2020 season, but it ended up being pushed back to June after a slew of schedule changes caused by pandemic-related restrictions. It was shifted back to late February the following year before making its playoff return to the round of 8, where it remained until last year, in 2022.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is set to start Sunday's race from the pole position following Saturday afternoon's qualifying session. Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry is set to join him on the front row after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday.

NASCAR at Homestead: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR at Homestead: Stage 2 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Homestead: Race results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

20th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

29th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

36th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

37th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

The seventh race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 30 at Martinsville Speedway. The Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from "The Paperclip" beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET