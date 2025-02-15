NASCAR has now revoked two Daytona race wins in two days

Three races have been contested at Daytona International Speedway thus far this weekend, leading up to Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.

And a total of five drivers have been crowned race winners.

Race one of Thursday night's two Duel at Daytona qualifying races was as straighforward as they come; 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace was the first driver to the start/finish line on the final lap. He took the checkered flag and secured the victory, his first in a Duel race.

Since then, nothing has been straightforward when it comes to NASCAR race results.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones appeared to have won the second Duel race, beating Team Penske's Austin Cindric to the line by a hair.

But as it turns out, NASCAR reviewed the finish and determined that the caution light had come on before Jones passed Cindric, due to a multi-car crash behind the leaders. As a result, Cindric was scored the race winner, awkwardly during Jones' celebration.

Fortunately for everybody, this decision didn't actually affect the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Cindric had already locked up a front row starting spot with his P2 performance in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session, so Jones would have locked up P4 on the grid whether he was scored P1 or P2 on Thursday night.

Then on Friday night, another driver won a race before that win was taken away as well.

Henderson Motorsports' Parker Kligerman appeared to have secured his fourth career Truck Series victory, and his first since 2022, when he won the Fresh From Florida 250. His win over Tricon Garage's Corey Heim needed no video review to confirm the result.

But post-race inspection, however, had the final say, and Kligerman's No. 75 Chevrolet was found to be too low in the rear on both sides. As a result, he was disqualified and scored in 36th (last) place, while Heim was promoted to P1, netting him a victory and securing him a spot in the playoffs.

Upcoming Daytona weekend races

The remainder of the race weekend at Daytona is set to feature ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Cup Series races.

The ARCA race, the Ride the 'Dente 200, is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15. The Xfinity Series race, the United Rentals 300, is set to be shown live on the CW Network beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET later in the evening.

And finally, the Cup Series race, the 67th annual Daytona 500, is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 after a late schedule change.