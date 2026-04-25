NASCAR shock leadership decision ends 78-year family dynasty

Just over four months after the highly publicized antitrust lawsuit, which stretched out over more than a year, by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR was settled and ultimately proved to be a de facto victory for the teams, NASCAR CEO Jim France has made the decision to step down.

It's the second major leadership change since the end of the 2025 season, with commissioner Steve Phelps announcing in January that he would be resigning after more than two decades in the sport in the aftermath of the case.

The decision made by France, 81, ends a 78-year family dynasty, as for the first time in NASCAR history, somebody outside of the France family is set to take over as CEO.

Jim France replacement confirmed as NASCAR CEO

NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell, who faced his own share of criticism amid the lawsuit, is set to assume France's role.

France is set to remain on board as NASCAR's chairperson, and his majority ownership stake in the sport will reportedly not change.

Jim France was the sport's fourth CEO. Bill France Sr., Jim's father, founded NASCAR in 1948 and served as its CEO until 1972.

Bill's son (Jim's brother) Bill Jr. led the way from 1972 until 2003, when he handed over the reins to son Brian. Brian was in charge until 2018, before he was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance that August, leading to his uncle Jim's unexpected takeover.

Ben Kennedy, Jim's great-nephew, is set to be promoted to chief operating officer as a part of the leadership changes.

While the France family's fingerprints are still fully present on NASCAR's modern era, and O'Donnell, who has been a part of the sport since 1996, has not been immune from fan criticism since taking over as president in March 2025, after having served as chief operating officer since March 2022, it's hard not to be optimistic about the future of the sport.

Several offseason decisions, most notably the overhaul of the much-maligned postseason format, indicate that NASCAR is finally starting to listen to its core fanbase, something that the sport had gotten away from – and paid the price for – over the course of many years.

The leadership changes are expected to be officially announced at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, ahead of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 Cup Series race.