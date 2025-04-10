NASCAR team makes driver change after 35th place finish

Garage 66, the Carl Long-owned team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, finally made their 2025 NASCAR Cup Series debut at Martinsville Speedway two weekends ago after two failed attempts earlier in the year.

They attempted to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium but failed to do so with Garrett Smithley behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. Then they lined up Mike Wallace to qualify for the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, before NASCAR ruled him ineligible. So they went with Chandler Smith, and he failed to qualify.

The team finally made their season debut at Martinsville, and they did so with Cup Series veteran Casey Mears, who had not competed in a Cup race since 2019 and had made just one start since stepping away from full-time competition in 2016, in the No. 66 car.

They skipped this past weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, but now they are set to return for this coming Sunday afternoon's Food City 500.

And they are set to do so with their fifth different confirmed driver of the year.

Josh Bilicki, who made four starts for the team last year when they returned after missing the 2023 season entirely, is set to compete for the organization in Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

Last year, Bilicki finished in 34th place in the September race at Bristol, when he drove the fan-favorite Arby's paint scheme. He also competed at the Chicago Street Course and finished in a season-high 28th, and he added a finish of 29th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval before a DNF at Martinsville.

With the No. 66 Ford being one of only three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday's race, it is locked into the race. The other two are the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford for Corey LaJoie and the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love, who is set to make his Cup Series debut.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. If you have yet to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!