NASCAR team owner's son set to return, lands final open seat
By Asher Fair
Cody Ware has competed for his father Rick Ware's NASCAR Cup Series team every year going back to the 2017 season, but he has only done so once as a full-time driver.
After running all but four races on the schedule in 2021, he was brought back on a full-time basis for the 2022 season, and he only ended up missing a single race due to an injury he suffered in a crash two weeks prior.
The Greensboro, North Carolina native was supposed to compete full-time once again in 2023, but after the first seven races, he was arrested and suspended. He was reinstated the following offseason, but by this point, Rick Ware Racing already had a driver confirmed full-time for the 2024 season in Justin Haley.
So Ware ended up being one of three drivers who competed part-time behind the wheel of the team's second chartered entry. While Haley drove the No. 51 Ford full-time, Ware drove the No. 15 Ford in nine races, sharing the entry with Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst.
Haley was initially supposed to return for the 2025 season, but he was effectively "traded" to Spire Motorsports before the 2024 season ended. Corey LaJoie closed out the year behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford, but he was not confirmed by the team for the 2025 season.
It was later revealed that LaJoie was unlikely to return and that Ware was poised to compete full-time for his father's team for the second time in four years, and now that has been confirmed.
Cody Ware back full-time in 2025
Rick Ware Racing notably only have one full-time car for the 2025 season, as the charter they had used to run the No. 15 Ford has since been leased out to RFK Racing, the team with which they have had a technical alliance since 2023. RFK Racing have expanded from two to three cars for 2025.
Prior to the confirmation of Ware, the No. 51 Ford had been the only remaining chartered entry without a confirmed driver for the 2025 season, which also made it the only remaining car locked into the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway without a confirmed driver.
All 35 of the other chartered cars are set to be driven by full-time drivers in 2025 as well. Never before in the charter era (2016 to present) have all 36 chartered cars been driven by full-time drivers.
Rick Ware Racing could still run the No. 15 Ford, but only on a part-time basis. LaJoie is reportedly still working on his plans for the 2025 season, so this could be a possibility for him. The No. 15 car is considered a possible non-chartered (open) entry for next month's Daytona 500.
With six open entries already confirmed and several more potential additions, it is likely that several drivers who attempt to qualify for the "Great American Race" will fail to do so.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.