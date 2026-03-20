NASCAR team withdraws from Darlington, just before the race

Mike Harmon Racing were initially aiming to make their second start of the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season this Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Dawson Cram failed to qualify the No. 74 Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) back in February before competing at Phoenix Raceway earlier this month and finishing in 36th place. He returned this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but was one of three drivers who failed to qualify.

But despite the fact that the No. 74 car was listed on this weekend's entry list at Darlington Raceway, Cram will not attempt to qualify for Saturday's race, as Mike Harmon Racing have withdrawn from the event altogether.

Mike Harmon Racing withdraw from Darlington race

Cram does not currently have any other confirmed appearances lined up behind the wheel of the No. 74 Chevrolet this season, although that will likely change.

The 24-year-old Ballantyne, North Carolina native was the team's primary driver a year ago and made six starts against six DNQs and two withdrawals. One of the DNQs came in the spring Darlington race.

Mike Harmon Racing don't currently have any other drivers lined up to drive the part-time entry this year either, after Carson Ware also made select appearances a year ago. Logan Bearden was also supposed to run one race at Daytona International Speedway, but that entry was also withdrawn.

The withdrawal of the No. 74 car, which is the first official O'Reilly Series entry withdrawal through the first six race weekends of the 2026 season, leaves 39 cars on this weekend's entry list, meaning that just one will fail to qualify for Saturday's 147-lap Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval.

Updated entry lists for Darlington and trick pit road. pic.twitter.com/ZmcjNIGDgN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 20, 2026

Factoring in Cram's DNQs at the "Lady in Black" during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Mike Harmon Racing have not competed in a race at Darlington since Brennan Poole drove the No. 47 Chevrolet back in September 2022. The No. 74 car hasn't been in a Darlington race since September 2021, when Ware was behind the wheel.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 21. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!