With NASCAR title hopes right in front of him, Denny Hamlin just can't help himself

Few drivers in NASCAR history have ever had life easier than Denny Hamlin.

He's spent 20 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, a team that's been either the best or second-best organization in the Cup Series garage for practically his whole career. He's had multiple elite crew chiefs. And his talent is undeniable. You don't win 59 races at NASCAR's top level by accident.

Yet, when it comes to the big prize, nobody loves making things harder on himself like Hamlin does. It's why he's never won a Cup Series championship, and why, after having all of the momentum on his side only a few weeks ago, he's well on his way to self-destructing once again.

Denny Hamlin's lack of big-picture awareness could doom his 2025 title hopes

In Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin led 159 laps and seemed to be on pace for his series-best sixth win of 2025 with a handful of circuits to go. A caution for debris changed everything, but despite battling a steering issue, he fought his way back up to second place on the final lap behind Bubba Wallace.

Hamlin, who is the co-owner of Wallace's race team, then decided to shove the 23XI Racing driver into the wall in turns three and four, allowing Chase Elliott to squeeze by both of them for the win. This comes only a week after spinning his own teammate Ty Gibbs during a 12th place effort at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In a playoff system that rewards winning at all costs, it's hard to fault him. As Hamlin stated on his "Actions Detrimental" podcast, on Sunday, he is a driver. He is going to race everyone as hard as he needs to, team car or not.

But the big picture still matters, and if you're a title hopeful, it's probably not a great idea to be making enemies out of the guys who are supposed to be your friends.

Furthermore, one has to consider the playoff ramifications of Hamlin's move. Wallace, though a more formidable competitor than many give him credit for, isn't someone who is likely going to threaten to win the championship.

Had he locked into the round of 8 with the victory, it would have knocked Joey Logano below the cut line entering next Sunday's elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Hamlin can still win the title, but after Team Penske's New Hampshire performance, Logano and Ryan Blaney are going to be the presumptive favorites if either of them qualify for the Championship 4. The Toyota star's actions the past two weeks have done anything but help himself, and as usual, he'll be the only one to blame if he comes up short once again.