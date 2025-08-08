NASCAR at Watkins Glen: 3 lineup changes (other than Katherine Legge) confirmed

For only the fifth time in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, an entry list features 40 or more cars, this time for Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

There are exactly 40 cars on the entry list for this 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) road course in Watkins Glen, New York, so none of the 10 non-chartered (open) cars (including the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports entries) run the risk of failing to qualify.

Last weekend's entry list at Iowa Speedway featured only one part-time open entry, that being the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which was driven by Joey Gase for the first time since 2019.

That car is once again on the entry list this weekend, as are three part-time open entries.

Those other open entries include the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

As for the No. 66 car, Josh Bilicki is set to return for his team-leading fifth start of the year. He most recently competed at Dover Motor Speedway three weekends ago, but before that, he recorded the team's best finish since 2020 with a 21st place finish on the streets of Chicago. This weekend marks the team's 11th entry of the year.

J.J. Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 car for the eighth time this year. His best finish of the season is a 32nd place effort at Talladega Superspeedway back in April, and he most recently competed at Dover Motor Speedway three weekends ago. This weekend marks the team's 10th entry of the season

Katherine Legge is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 78 car for the sixth time this year, fresh off the team's best-ever finish in a non-superspeedway race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (17th). She also recently recorded the team's best-ever road/street course finish with a 19th place effort on the streets of Chicago. This weekend marks the team's 10th entry of the year.

And finally, Xfinity Series sensation Connor Zilisch is set to make his fourth start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 87 car, ahead of the expected announcement that he is set to replace Daniel Suarez full-time in the No. 99 car next year. Zilisch's best finish so far came in his most recent appearance at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished in 11th place in late June.

The Go Bowling at The Glen is set to be shown live on USA Network from Watkins Glen International beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 10.