There's a new favorite (not named Kyle Larson) to win the NASCAR championship

The NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have literally been all over the place throughout the first four races of the playoffs thus far, even more so than you'd expect from stick-and-ball sports leagues such as the NFL or MLB during their respective – and often chaotic – postseasons.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson was the championship favorite for most of the regular season, even amid his uncharacteristic struggles following his ill-fated Memorial Day Double attempt back in May. He hasn't won in over four months.

But Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, the all-time winningest non-champion in Cup Series history, emerged as the favorite heading into the playoffs; at one point, he and Larson were co-favorites, and at another, Hamlin was the outright favorite to capture his first title. However, ever after he took the points lead heading into the round of 12, that was no longer the case.

Larson was back on top, but as a co-favorite – and this time, not with Hamlin, however. He and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney were listed at +450, ahead of Hamlin at +500.

Kyle Larson no longer the NASCAR championship favorite

But after Blaney won the round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to punch his fifth consecutive ticket to the round of 8, he is the outright favorite to win the championship for the first time in 2025.

The 2023 series champion, who has had a much stronger season overall this year than he did when he actually won the title following a P13 regular season finish two years ago, is now listed by FanDuel Sportsbook at +370. Larson is listed second at +470, followed by Hamlin in third at +500.

Listed in a fourth place tie are Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron at +550. Byron has led the series in total points scored (without playoff points resets) for almost the entire season, but he has just one win since opening up the year with his second consecutive Daytona 500 triumph.

Nobody else is currently listed with shorter odds than +1000, and all four drivers currently on the minus side of the round of 8 cut line are listed at +3000.

Full NASCAR Cup Series championship odds are available here and are subject to change.

Kansas Speedway is scheduled to host race number two of the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be shown live on USA Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!