There's a new favorite to win the 2026 Daytona 500, and it's not Denny Hamlin

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds to win the Daytona 500 have been fluctuating for pretty much the entire NASCAR Cup Series offseason, and with Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session and Thursday night's two America 250 Florida Duel qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway now in the books, the changes haven't stopped.

Leading up to Speedweeks, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin had unseated the Team Penske duo of Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney atop the odds listing, with Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron moving up to second place behind him.

Among active drivers, Hamlin is the most successful driver in the history of the "Great American Race", having won it three times from 2016 to 2020.

Byron, meanwhile, is seeking to do what Hamlin had the opportunity to do in 2021, and that is win the race for third year in a row. Only three other drivers have ever won two in a row, and a three-peat has never been pulled off.

But Hamlin's time atop the odds board was short-lived.

Blaney is back as a co-favorite at +1100, and now a new co-favorite has emerged alongside him in Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.

Busch took his first career Daytona 500 pole on Wednesday night, and he is seeking to convert that to his first Daytona 500 victory in his 21st career start. No driver in Daytona 500 has led more laps than Busch, whose career-high finish is second in 2019, without lifting the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

One thing that could be a bad omen for Busch is the fact that no polesitter has won the race, or even finished higher than fourth, since Dale Jarrett became only the ninth polesitter to win the iconic race all the way back in 2000.

Hamlin is still listed closely behind at +1200, tied with Logano. Hamlin is set to start 22nd while Logano is set to start third after winning the first Duel race. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, winner of the second Duel race, is set to start fourth and is listed at +1400, tied with teammate Kyle Larson.

Byron crashed in his Duel race and is set to roll off 39th, and he has dropped to +1600. Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, who is set to start on the front row for the second straight year after securing the best finish (fourth) for a polesitter since 2000 a year ago, is listed at +2000.

Full Daytona 500 odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

Fox's live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and tune in!