No more Formula 1 races shown live on ESPN for over a month

Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was initially slated to be the second Formula 1 race in a row shown on ESPN2 after the 2025 season opener up with three consecutive events shown on ESPN, but a channel change was made late in the week which saw the Corniche race moved to ESPN.

Barring another broadcast change, this 50-lap race around the 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was ESPN's final race until early June.

ESPN is not set to air another race until the season's ninth Grand Prix, the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, on Sunday, June 1. Three races are slated to take place between now and then.

No more Formula 1 races on ESPN until June

Two of them are the first two set to be shown on ABC this year, including the next race on the schedule, the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome, on Sunday, May 4. The Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco is also set to be shown live on ABC on Sunday, May 25.

Between the two, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from Imola Circuit on Sunday, May 18.

Channels have only been announced up through the season's 14th race, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, on Sunday, August 3, but as we saw in Jeddah, those "confirmations" are always subject to change.

As of now, four of the next races are set to be shown on ESPN, while three are set to air live on ABC and two are set to air live on ESPN. A full provisional broadcast schedule can be found here.

ESPN has held the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in the United States since 2018, and the current deal, which went into effect in 2022, is said to be valued at $90 million per year. The 2025 season is the final season of that agreement.

This coming weekend is Formula 1's first off weekend since March, as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix wrapped up the first of the season's three tripleheaders. Be sure to tune in to ABC at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4 for the Miami Grand Prix, and if you have not already done so, start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!