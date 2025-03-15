NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas not being shown on Fox: How to watch

NASCAR is set for the first of its two annual trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for Sunday's Pennzoil 400, the fourth race on the 36-race 2025 Cup Series schedule.

With the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval also scheduled to host a 267-lap race during the semifinal round of 8 of the playoffs this October, Sunday's race is considered one of the most important events on the 26-race regular season calendar.

But this race will not be shown live on Fox.

Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) from Las Vegas

Fox opened up its 14-race portion of the 2025 broadcast schedule with four straight races on Fox, including the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and then the season's first three points races.

But this past Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway was the first of six races in a row to be shown on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

That stretch also includes Sunday's race at Las Vegas, as well as the upcoming races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

After that, the series has off for Easter Sunday, and then the next race at Talladega Superspeedway is set to be shown live on Fox. That race, the Jack Link's 500, is the final race set to be shown on Fox this year, as the three remaining races on Fox's portion of the schedule after that one are set to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

After Fox's portion of the schedule concludes, new broadcast partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each set to show five consecutive races before NBC takes over for the rest of the season.

Notably, NBC's portion of the schedule only consists of four races on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16 for the live broadcast of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway.