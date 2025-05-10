Pierre Gasly could escape impending disaster with one sly move

After departing from AlphaTauri ahead of the 2023 season, Pierre Gasly set out for a new challenge in Formula 1. While having a greater importance to a team, the French driver has performed quite well throughout his first two-plus seasons.

Gasly has enjoyed the project at Alpine thus far and even agreed to a two-year extension last June, keeping him with the team through the end of 2026. Given the fact that Alpine are set to become a customer team next season, being powered by Mercedes should boost their performance to an extent.

However, beyond car performance, there is one worrying flaw that Gasly must take into account soon. Managerial turmoil has seen Alpine get their fourth team principal in 24 months, from Otmar Szafnauer to Bruno Famin to Oliver Oakes and now to Flavio Briatore.

Pierre Gasly could force his way out of Alpine

While the details of Gasly’s contract are not public, there is a possibility that an exit clause exists for the Frenchman. While the options are slim for a new seat in 2026, one spot could open up under the right circumstances.

Aston Martin are not expected to have a seat open up, but Lance Stroll’s future in Formula 1 has never been certain. If the Canadian vacates his seat, Gasly should eye the opportunity to make a move.

Driving alongside Fernando Alonso, Gasly would make himself the team’s main driver if the Spaniard retires once his contract expires. With high hopes for a car designed by none other than Adrian Newey, Aston Martin could easily find themselves at the top of the midfield battle next season.

While this is all under the hypothetical scenario that Gasly's contract does indeed have an exit clause, escaping the seemingly never-ending instability at Alpine should be a priority for the sake of his career. Alpine’s turbulence could continue even further, with a potential sale of the team still on the cards as well.

The current level of uncertainty, combined with Flavio Briatore’s excessive control, could be viewed as a threat. The Italian team principal went from not even being in Formula 1 last year to becoming the team’s main man. Whether Gasly decides to act on that is something to watch heading into the latter part of the 2025 season.