Pocono NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway is set to be a single-car qualifying session, and each driver is set to get one single qualifying lap.
There is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, even though Pocono is a 2.5-mile oval.
The qualifying order was set by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season as the replacement for the four-variable metric which was in place from mid-2020 through the 2024 season. This formula factors in both the owner standings and each car's result in the most recent race.
Since this past Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway, three changes have been made to the lineup. The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley at Michigan, is not on the entry list for the 160-lap race at the three-turn "Tricky Triangle", while two other non-chartered (open) cars are.
The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Casey Mears, while the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Daniel Dye. Both cars are locked into the race.
Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Pocono
Order
Driver
1
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
23
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
31
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
32
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
35
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
37
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Great American Getaway 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 14. Don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle!"
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