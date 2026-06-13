Pocono NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway is set to be a single-car qualifying session, and each driver is set to get one single qualifying lap.

There is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, even though Pocono is a 2.5-mile oval.

The qualifying order was set by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season as the replacement for the four-variable metric which was in place from mid-2020 through the 2024 season. This formula factors in both the owner standings and each car's result in the most recent race.

Since this past Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway, three changes have been made to the lineup. The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley at Michigan, is not on the entry list for the 160-lap race at the three-turn "Tricky Triangle", while two other non-chartered (open) cars are.

The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Casey Mears, while the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Daniel Dye. Both cars are locked into the race.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Pocono

Order Driver 1 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 15 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 23 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 27 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 29 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 31 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 32 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 35 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 37 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Great American Getaway 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 14. Don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle!"