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Pocono NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order is set for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway is set to be a single-car qualifying session, and each driver is set to get one single qualifying lap.

There is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, even though Pocono is a 2.5-mile oval.

The qualifying order was set by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season as the replacement for the four-variable metric which was in place from mid-2020 through the 2024 season. This formula factors in both the owner standings and each car's result in the most recent race.

Since this past Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway, three changes have been made to the lineup. The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley at Michigan, is not on the entry list for the 160-lap race at the three-turn "Tricky Triangle", while two other non-chartered (open) cars are.

The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Casey Mears, while the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet is set to be driven by Daniel Dye. Both cars are locked into the race.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Pocono

Order

Driver

1

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

15

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

31

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

35

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

37

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Great American Getaway 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 14. Don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle!"

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