Pocono NASCAR qualifying: Full Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his recent qualifying dominance and took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Pocono Raceway oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval during Saturday's qualifying session.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota, who is a seven-time Pocono race winner (and has crossed the finish line first on eight occasions), topped the speed charts by recording a lap speed of 173.25 miles per hour.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by just 0.055 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet. Reigning race winner Chase Briscoe is set to start fifth behind the wheel of his No. 19 Toyota.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 7 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 8 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 11 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 16 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 18 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 38 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Note that this is different from the initial 3:00 p.m. ET start time, as NASCAR moved up the start by two hours due to the threat of rain. Catch all of the action from Pocono Raceway!