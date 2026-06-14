Pocono NASCAR qualifying: Full Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his recent qualifying dominance and took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Pocono Raceway oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval during Saturday's qualifying session.
The driver of the No. 11 Toyota, who is a seven-time Pocono race winner (and has crossed the finish line first on eight occasions), topped the speed charts by recording a lap speed of 173.25 miles per hour.
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by just 0.055 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet. Reigning race winner Chase Briscoe is set to start fifth behind the wheel of his No. 19 Toyota.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
16
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
38
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Note that this is different from the initial 3:00 p.m. ET start time, as NASCAR moved up the start by two hours due to the threat of rain. Catch all of the action from Pocono Raceway!