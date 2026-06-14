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Pocono NASCAR qualifying: Full Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, the Great American Getaway 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin continued his recent qualifying dominance and took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap Great American Getaway around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Pocono Raceway oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval during Saturday's qualifying session.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota, who is a seven-time Pocono race winner (and has crossed the finish line first on eight occasions), topped the speed charts by recording a lap speed of 173.25 miles per hour.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by just 0.055 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 5 Chevrolet. Reigning race winner Chase Briscoe is set to start fifth behind the wheel of his No. 19 Toyota.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

17

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

38

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Great American Getaway 400 is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Note that this is different from the initial 3:00 p.m. ET start time, as NASCAR moved up the start by two hours due to the threat of rain. Catch all of the action from Pocono Raceway!

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