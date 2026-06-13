NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Pocono

Although Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, it is officially considered an intermediate track, rather than a superspeedway.
As a result, NASCAR is set to use the standard Cup Series oval qualifying format, with each driver on the entry list getting to make one timed qualifying lap to set the full starting lineup. There is no second round.
The qualifying order was set by the two-variable qualifying metric that is now in its second season, after NASCAR abandoned the more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current formula factors in each car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its position in the owner standings.
Follow along with our Great American Getaway 400 qualifying updates from Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
16
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
36
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
38
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Pocono Raceway is set to host the Great American Getaway 400 this Sunday, June 14, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!