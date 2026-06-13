NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Pocono

Although Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, it is officially considered an intermediate track, rather than a superspeedway.

As a result, NASCAR is set to use the standard Cup Series oval qualifying format, with each driver on the entry list getting to make one timed qualifying lap to set the full starting lineup. There is no second round.

The qualifying order was set by the two-variable qualifying metric that is now in its second season, after NASCAR abandoned the more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current formula factors in each car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its position in the owner standings.

Follow along with our Great American Getaway 400 qualifying updates from Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 7 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 8 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 11 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 15 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 16 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 17 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 18 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 36 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 38 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Pocono Raceway is set to host the Great American Getaway 400 this Sunday, June 14, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!