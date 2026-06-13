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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Pocono

Pocono Raceway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race, the Great American Getaway 400, this Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
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Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Although Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, it is officially considered an intermediate track, rather than a superspeedway.

As a result, NASCAR is set to use the standard Cup Series oval qualifying format, with each driver on the entry list getting to make one timed qualifying lap to set the full starting lineup. There is no second round.

The qualifying order was set by the two-variable qualifying metric that is now in its second season, after NASCAR abandoned the more complicated four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current formula factors in each car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its position in the owner standings.

Follow along with our Great American Getaway 400 qualifying updates from Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

17

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

36

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

38

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Pocono Raceway is set to host the Great American Getaway 400 this Sunday, June 14, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!

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