Possible Christopher Bell replacement confirmed for San Diego NASCAR race

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell suffered a fractured wrist in a hard crash with Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago.

As a result, Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Brandon Jones was on standby for him for the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway this past weekend.

Bell was able to run the full race, but with this Sunday afternoon's race set be contested on the schedule's lone street course, a brand-new 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, another Joe Gibbs Racing O'Reilly Series driver is set to be on standby for the driver of the No. 20 Toyota this weekend as well.

Possible Christopher Bell replacement on standby

Brent Crews, who turned 18 years old in March and has recorded six top five finishes, including three runner-up results, in his nine most recent starts, is set to be available to fill in for Bell if Bell should need a backup driver at any point during the race weekend at Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course.

Crews does not have any prior Cup Series experience.

Crews placed sixth in his O'Reilly Series debut on a road course, that being Circuit of the Americas (COTA), back in March, and he added a sixth place finish at Watkins Glen International in May. He also finished second at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the Craftsman Truck Series race back in October 2025.

Bell is 10th in the Cup Series standings, 70 points above the postseason cut line. All he officially needs to do to get credit for the result of the No. 20 car in Sunday's 75-lap race is start the race.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Naval Base Coronado beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21. Don't miss any of the action from the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit!